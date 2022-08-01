Blotter
DRC

Despite a driver’s claim that he did not have any weapons in his vehicle, police found two loaded guns during a search Sunday, according to police report.

At about 10:56 p.m., officers were driving southbound on Interstate 35E when they noticed a dark blue Cadillac with temporary tags. Police ran the tags and discovered they were connected to a gold Volkswagen.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you