Despite a driver’s claim that he did not have any weapons in his vehicle, police found two loaded guns during a search Sunday, according to police report.
At about 10:56 p.m., officers were driving southbound on Interstate 35E when they noticed a dark blue Cadillac with temporary tags. Police ran the tags and discovered they were connected to a gold Volkswagen.
Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The smell of marijuana came from inside, according to the report.
When asked, the man said there were no weapons in the vehicle, according to the report. Police entered the vehicle from the front passenger door for a probable cause search.
Police found two loaded handguns between the driver’s seat and center console, according to the report. They also allegedly found several baggies containing 24 grams of marijuana in the center console.
The 42-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other reports
Briercliff Drive and Brighton Drive — After a 48-year-old woman told police Sunday she had synthetic weed, they searched her purse and found identification that wasn’t hers, according to a police report.
At about 11:15 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. During the stop, they noticed a pill bottle with the label ripped off near the passenger’s seat.
Police confirmed the pills were an over-the-counter medication. However, while speaking with the passenger, she informed police she had “synthetic weed” in her bag.
Police searched the vehicle and found a green leafy substance in her bag, according to the report. During the search, they also found several credit/debit cards and a driver’s license that didn’t belong to her.
She was arrested and charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items. She was not charged in relation to the drugs.
5300 block of Marina Drive — A woman pleaded to 911 dispatchers for help Sunday before her husband disconnected the call, according to a police report.
At about 8:17 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence following two 911 calls pleading for help. During the first call, the report states a woman tried to give dispatchers an address and could be heard saying “please” before the call disconnected.
The woman called again to say her husband hit her and might have left in a vehicle.
When police arrived, they saw a vehicle parked in the area and approached it. The husband stepped out to speak with one officer while another went to check on the wife.
She was shaken and crying, according to the report. Through interviewing both parties, police determined the couple had a verbal argument that turned physical.
The husband allegedly punched her in the back of the head. She fell, and he allegedly kicked her. The wife said she felt pain, and police could see a raised bump on her head, according to the report.
The report states she tried to call 911 on her cellphone, when her husband pressed the end-call button and disconnected the line.
The 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.