During a traffic stop for an obstructed license plate Tuesday afternoon, the Denton Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man on a charge related to drugs, according to a police report.
Police were patrolling in the 2000 block of Denison Street when they saw a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. The driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and then didn’t use a turn signal.
They stopped the driver in the 900 block of Stuart Road. The report says there was an odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the car and officers saw a marijuana pipe in plain view.
While searching the car, they found 8 grams of what they believed to be crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale with residue and a large quantity of small bags. The driver allegedly put the blame on the passenger, but police didn’t find anything in that person’s backpack.
Other backpacks the driver said belonged to him were in the backseat of the car, which also belonged to the driver, and one of them contained the suspected meth. He was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams.
A Denton police spokesperson said there was no further mention of the passenger in the report.
Other reports
2400 block of Linden Drive — A project manager said about $37,000 in aluminum wire was stolen from a job site between July 29 and Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Police responded to the theft call around 11:14 a.m. The project manager said a 1,500-foot spool and five 370-foot spools of aluminum wire were taken from the job site.
The report says an elevator company at the site also had wire stolen, but police hadn’t yet spoken with a representative from the company. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man went to police and reported a relative of his was sexually assaulted.
The report says she told him about the assault recently, but doesn’t say exactly when. The woman told her relative she didn’t know the assailant.
1900 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A caller said he’s seen a woman endangering a small child at least three times at Studio Place Apartments, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to speak with someone about the incident. The 911 caller said he has seen a woman he doesn’t know driving away from the apartments while holding a small child in her lap.
According to the report, he’s seen this happen at least three times. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 411 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 39 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.