The Denton Police Department is still investigating an incident Monday afternoon in which a baby in a car safety seat fell out of a car and into an intersection on West University Drive, authorities said.
The 42-year-old driver was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child because the baby fell out of a moving car, but Denton police are still investigating to learn how the door of the car opened, whether the child was buckled in and whether the child falling out was intentional or accidental.
Police were dispatched to a reckless driver call around 12:07 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Interstate 35.
A 911 caller reported seeing the driver make a left onto West University Drive near Town Center Trail. During the turn, the caller reported the right rear door opened and a car seat with a baby in it fell out, face down, into the middle of the intersection.
According to the report, the driver allegedly put the baby back into the car and took off. The caller followed the driver while on the phone with Denton dispatchers.
After catching up with the driver, police saw the baby had a large bump on its forehead and that it had road rash. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said paramedics examined and released the child. The report didn’t state the baby’s gender.
Beckwith said the relationship between the woman and child, determined to be a little over 1 year old, was still under investigation.
Other reports
2000 block of Spencer Road — A 31-year-old man who allegedly stole a trailer was stopped by police early Monday less than a mile from the company’s local warehouse, according to a police report.
Officers stopped the driver of a red pickup, which bore no license plate, that had a trailer attached to it. The report says the trailer was partially dragging on the ground, causing sparks to shoot out.
The driver told police the truck belonged to a person he was able to identify only with a first name. According to the report, the trailer had lettering on it from a business with a warehouse less than a mile away from where officers stopped the driver.
Police contacted the regional manager, who confirmed no one had permission to be driving the trailer, especially at 3 a.m. The report says another person at the company wanted to press charges.
The driver was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. He also had several outstanding warrants.
1700 block of Village East Drive — Police arrested a 22-year-old man who was criminally trespassed from an entire building at an apartment complex and returned to the building early Monday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police at first that someone broke in, but she later clarified that it was her boyfriend. She reported that while they weren’t fighting, she didn’t want him there at 2 a.m.
Officers learned he’d been criminally trespassed from the building and had active warrants out for his arrest. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 456 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.