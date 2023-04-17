Blotter

A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to destroy and throw out 360 grams of meth as an officer pulled him over, according to a police report.

At about 9:23 a.m., an officer was on Interstate 35 near Ganzer Road in a patrol vehicle positioned perpendicular to the interstate. The officer saw a vehicle come over the hill at Ganzer and reported that its front end plunged downward, as though the driver had slammed on the brakes.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

