A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to destroy and throw out 360 grams of meth as an officer pulled him over, according to a police report.
At about 9:23 a.m., an officer was on Interstate 35 near Ganzer Road in a patrol vehicle positioned perpendicular to the interstate. The officer saw a vehicle come over the hill at Ganzer and reported that its front end plunged downward, as though the driver had slammed on the brakes.
There was little traffic nearby to cause the driver to react like that, and the driver had been going under the speed limit, according to the report. The officer also noticed there was no front license plate on the vehicle.
The officer merged onto the interstate to conduct a traffic stop. Before the vehicle stopped, the officer allegedly saw the passenger window roll down and a large clear plastic bag with something inside fly out the window. Before the vehicle stopped, the officer reported seeing the driver reaching into the center console and elsewhere inside the vehicle.
When the officer approached the vehicle and asked the driver for his license and insurance, the report states the driver opened his wallet and a small plastic bag containing a crystalline substance fell into his lap. The officer asked him to step out of the vehicle and then placed him in handcuffs.
Backup arrived, and police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Inside, the report states they found a plastic cup containing blue liquid and a partially torn plastic bag with a crystalline substance believed to be meth. Police also reported they found a broken meth pipe and another plastic bag containing what they presume was meth inside a pill bottle.
The driver allegedly admitted he tried to dispose of meth into the cup. But he said he didn’t throw anything out of the window.
The substance field tested positive for meth. The total aggregate weight was 360.6 grams, excluding packaging.
Police transported and booked him into the city jail without incident. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, between 200 and 400 grams, and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Other reports
10900 block of Interstate 35 — A train operator reported Sunday that someone abandoned a crashed vehicle near the train tracks and police learned it may have been involved an another incident, according to a police report.
At about 3:37 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the intersection of I-35 and FM156 for a vehicle crash. The train operator said it looked like the vehicle came off the roadway and its airbags were deployed.
When police arrived, they located the vehicle just off the roadway between the northbound and southbound service road turnaround lanes near FM156. They saw the vehicle had moderate front-end damage. There was no one in or near the vehicle, according to the report.
There was a visible path showing where the vehicle left the roadway. There was an arrow traffic control sign lying on the ground and the sign’s post appeared dented. The report states the placement of the sign indicated the vehicle collided with it.
The vehicle had not been reported stolen, according to the report. But police learned that someone had called 911 regarding a reckless driver at about 9:16 p.m. Saturday. The caller lost sight of the vehicle and police were not able to locate it. The caller’s description matched that of the crashed vehicle.
Dispatch notified the Texas Department of Transportation that the sign needed to be replaced. Police towed the vehicle from the area. The accident is still under investigation.
4000 block of Teasley Lane — Two people threw concrete into a vape shop and stole merchandise Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 5:03 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a vape shop. When police arrived, they saw the front window of the store was shattered. There were two large pieces of concrete and broken glass inside.
Police conducted a sweep of the store and didn’t find anyone inside. The report states it appeared that several of the items in the store were knocked over on the shelves.
A manager arrived to assess the damage and what items were stolen. She is gathering an itemized list of stolen items, but it wasn’t available at the time of the report.
When reviewing security footage of the store, police saw two people throw an object at the front window and grab various items.
The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
