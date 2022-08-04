Police are investigating an incident Wednesday in which one driver punched another driver and pulled a gun in a fit of road rage, according to a police report.
At about 10:04 a.m., police were dispatched near Walmart in the 1500 block of South Loop 288. The reporting party said he had been assaulted and had a gun pulled on him.
The report states the alleged assault stemmed from a road rage incident, where a four-way stop resulted in two men confronting each other outside the store.
The caller said the other man got out of his vehicle, punched him in the face, returned to his vehicle and pulled out a handgun. The caller said he was afraid for his life since the man had just assaulted him.
When police arrived, the other man was no longer at the scene. Police observed an abrasion on the inside of the caller's lip and blood on his shirt, according to the report.
Police took photos of the injuries, spoke with witnesses and are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
1100 block of Malone Street — A man was speaking on the phone with his sister Wednesday when someone put a knife to his throat before walking away, according to a police report.
At about 8:54 p.m., police received a call from a third party about a man who was threatened with a knife. The caller said she and her brother were on the phone when he told her another man had pulled a knife on him.
Police were able to locate the brother and speak with him. The brother said a man he didn’t know approached him and held a knife to his throat. He said he couldn’t see the blade but that the handle seemed like that of a machete.
The brother said the man didn’t assault him, threaten him or demand anything. But the man allegedly walked up to him, brandished the knife, told him not to try anything funny, then walked past him.
The report states police know the suspected man and spoke with him. He got very upset and denied brandishing a knife, according to the report.
The suspect said people are mean to him, so he carries a knife for protection, and people get scared by it. He said the knife never came out of his waistband.
Police took statements from both parties and released the man. They are still investigating the incident.
100 block of North Elm Street — Police are investigating a man who allegedly masturbated near employees at a business Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about an indecent exposure. Witnesses said a man entered a business and was touching himself under his pants near female employees.
Upon arrival, an officer reviewed security footage of the man, and he appeared to be masturbating, according to the report. The report states the officer recognized the man in the video.
Police learned he had previously been trespassed from the business, and the business wants to press charges against the man. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.