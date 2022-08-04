Blotter
DRC

Police are investigating an incident Wednesday in which one driver punched another driver and pulled a gun in a fit of road rage, according to a police report.

At about 10:04 a.m., police were dispatched near Walmart in the 1500 block of South Loop 288. The reporting party said he had been assaulted and had a gun pulled on him.

