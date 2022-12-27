A man reported someone drove recklessly around him Monday, then pulled a gun on him when he tried to ask them why they’d driven like that, according to a police report.
At about 2:32 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a call about a disturbance at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 2225 W. University Drive.
When police arrived, they spoke with the caller who said he had dropped off a passenger and was traveling on South Bonnie Brae Street. The report did not specify whether the man was a rideshare driver, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
As he was driving down the street, another vehicle drove around him in the roundabout, then pulled in front of him and came to a complete stop.
Both drivers pulled into the gas pumps at the 7-Eleven. The caller said he got out of the car to ask the other driver why he was driving like that. Then the other driver reached into his seat and pointed a handgun at him, making a vague threat that he would “end him”’
The caller said the interaction made him fear for his life. He pulled up to the front of the store and called the police. Police are still investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years imprisonment and up to $10,000 in fines.
Other reports
1900 block of Bernard Street — An employee reported Monday that the water spigot outside his company’s building was intentionally broken and caused over $50,000 in water damage, according to a police report.
At about 7:15 p.m., police took a report over the phone regarding property damage from a caller who said he works for a company in the area. He said at about 6:30 p.m., the company’s building sustained severe water damage from a broken spigot on the outside of the building.
According to the report, the caller said people experiencing homelessness often use this spigot to bathe or get drinking water. The report states he believes someone may have used physical force to damage the spigot.
He estimated the water damage to the building would cost $50,000 to $60,000 to repair. Police are still investigating the incident as criminal mischief between $30,000 and $150,000. The offense is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
East McKinney Street and Glenn Gary Way — All power has been restored after a car crash into a power pole causing electrical outages Monday evening.
At about 8:30 p.m., police responded to a vehicle crash. One vehicle hit a pole, causing electrical outages and several minor grass fires nearby.
No one was injured as a result of the crash and Denton Fire Department personnel were able to quickly put out the fires.
After a few hours, power was restored to the area and the roadway was cleared.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 274 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
