A man reported Sunday another driver pulled a gun on him after he honked at them for driving in his lane, according to a police report.
At about 11:01 a.m., Denton police took a report from a man who said he was traveling through Denton along East University Drive near Old North Road when someone pointed a firearm at him.
The caller said he was driving when another vehicle started to veer into his lane, so he honked at them.
When they both stopped at an intersection, the other driver rolled down the window and the driver and their passenger started “talking trash,” he said. Then, the driver allegedly pointed a gun at him. The caller said he immediately called 911.
They both continued driving down University until the caller turned off toward his destination.
While the caller initially wanted to prosecute, he called police Monday morning to say he’d changed his mind. Detectives planned to follow up with him to confirm.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A man reported he was at a bar Sunday when a man started punching him for no reason and left, according to a police report.
At about 12:20 a.m., police were on patrol when a bar employee notified them a patron was outside the bar and seemed extremely upset.
Police spoke with the patron, who said a man he didn’t know punched him several times for no reason. He said he was standing inside the bar when the man came up behind him and started punching him in the face and head, according to the report.
The report states he turned around to defend himself and was escorted out by the bar staff, and the other man left the area.
Police didn’t see any physical injuries on him, but reviewed video footage from the bar that corroborated his account. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 304 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
