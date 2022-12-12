Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A man reported Sunday another driver pulled a gun on him after he honked at them for driving in his lane, according to a police report.

At about 11:01 a.m., Denton police took a report from a man who said he was traveling through Denton along East University Drive near Old North Road when someone pointed a firearm at him.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you