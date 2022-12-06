A man reported Monday that the person behind him at a drive-thru became impatient with how long he was taking, so she allegedly assaulted him with a taser and threatened to shoot him, according to a police report.
At about 9:39 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2900 block of West University Drive. A man was the victim of an alleged assault and terroristic threats.
The man said he was in the drive-thru of a restaurant waiting for his change at one of the windows. He said he got out of his car to wait for his food and the change. The report does not state why.
As he was waiting, he said the female driver in the car behind him got angry at him for taking too long and started honking and yelling. He said he told her to shut up.
She allegedly got out of her car, charged toward him and put a stun gun in his face, setting it off and hitting his nose. He said he pushed her away and started yelling at her. She then allegedly said she would put a bullet in his head.
When police arrived, she had already left the scene. The man said he wanted to prosecute for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
A witness, a restaurant employee, said they heard yelling and honking, then saw the driver get out of her car and charge toward the man. The witness said they didn’t see what happened after, but they heard what sounded like a taser going off.
The incident is under investigation. Police are working to obtain video surveillance footage.
Other reports
2800 block of Spencer Road — An elderly woman reported Monday that two men would not stop calling her after she provided them with her credit card information but refused to buy and send them gift cards, according to a police report.
At about 8:14 p.m., police were dispatched to a fraud call regarding an elderly individual. Dispatchers informed police that the caller had been scammed into providing her credit card information over the phone.
Police spoke with the victim, who said she received two letters sometime in the afternoon from a Paypal account. One said she owed $450 and the other said she owed $500.
She contacted the phone number on the letter and the man who answered said they needed her credit card number and personal identification to take care of the charges. She provided the information
After that, she received a call from another man who said the first person made a mistake with how much he charged her and they would need to refund her. He told her to correct the issue, she would need to buy $2,000 in gift cards and provide him with the codes on the cards.
She said that didn’t seem right to her. So, she hung up and called 911 instead.
She provided police with her bank statements, which showed three transactions: Two for $1,400 and one for $500. She canceled her credit card and said she would contact her bank about the fraud.
Police helped her block the men’s number as they kept calling her. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 322 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
