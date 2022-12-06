Police lights

A man reported Monday that the person behind him at a drive-thru became impatient with how long he was taking, so she allegedly assaulted him with a taser and threatened to shoot him, according to a police report.

At about 9:39 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2900 block of West University Drive. A man was the victim of an alleged assault and terroristic threats.

