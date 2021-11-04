A couple at Greenhouse on Tuesday paid for their dinner with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the incident as forgery at the restaurant in the 600 block of North Locust Street. A 911 caller told officers Wednesday that a couple the day before dined at the restaurant and left a $100 bill on the table before they left.
The report says staff identified it as a fake. Their total was $89.50.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A 60-year-old man accused of stealing a chainsaw from Home Depot on Wednesday has a history of theft, according to a police report.
An employee called 911 to report the theft around 12:46 p.m. He said a man loaded things onto a flatbed cart and walked out of the store without paying for merchandise totaling $511.88. Officers found him walking along South Loop 288, and the man allegedly admitted trying to leave with the chainsaw.
Officers also saw he had ID cards that didn’t belong to him. They learned he was convicted in February for theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. He was arrested once again on that charge as well as a count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items.
200 block of Inman Street — Hours after they first responded to a domestic disturbance call, police returned to the Forum Apartments around 10:49 p.m. Wednesday and arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, according to a police report.
A caller who wasn’t involved in the incident called police around 1:42 a.m. to report a couple was arguing at the apartments. The woman told police her boyfriend grabbed her, put her in a rear strangulation hold and assaulted her. She reported he has assaulted her before.
The 18-year-old man wasn’t there when police arrived, but they did find him when they responded to a 911 hangup call later that night. He had two warrants out of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest and criminal trespass. Officers arrested him on those warrants and are still investigating the assaults reported Wednesday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 21 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.