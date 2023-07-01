A woman told officers she returned home and discovered her living room furniture flipped over and her property damaged, according to a Denton police report.
At about 9:05 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Heritage Lane for a burglary of habitation call.
A woman told officers that an unknown suspect had entered her apartment and damaged property.
She said a family member informed her that the rear sliding door to her apartment was broken. The woman returned home and found damaged property inside her apartment.
The woman told officers that her living room furniture was flipped over. She said her TV, plants and lamp stands were thrown on the floor.
The report says the ceiling light was pulled out from the ceiling, and there were multiple holes around the apartment walls.
She told officers there appeared to be nothing stolen but that she was told to contact police to file a report. The woman believed she had locked her apartment before she left.
The report does not mention the cost of damages. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
Intersection of Teasley Lane and Montecito Drive — Officers found a pistol inside a 23-year-old man’s vehicle after he was booked for driving while drunk, according to a police report.
At about 2:56 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to an unconscious person call at the intersection of Teasley Lane and Montecito Drive to assist a Denton County sheriff’s deputy who told officers there was an unconscious driver in the area.
Denton officers arrived and saw the vehicle was parked blocking a crosswalk. Medics informed police that the driver was not experiencing a medical episode.
Officers spoke with the man, and he told officers he was tired and fell asleep at the wheel. Officers say the man’s speech was slurred, and he had red, watery eyes. The man denied he drank before taking the wheel.
He told officers he was hanging out at his friend’s house and said they didn’t go anywhere when he was at the residence.
Officers asked the man how he ended up parked at the intersection area, and he then told officers he was going home after dropping off his friend at his home, which was the same home the man said he was first at.
The man declined to take a field sobriety test and was detained. The man also declined to submit to a blood draw until a warrant was approved.
The report says officers found a pistol in a backpack inside the vehicle after the 23-year-old was booked.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
