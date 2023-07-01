Blotter
DRC

A woman told officers she returned home and discovered her living room furniture flipped over and her property damaged, according to a Denton police report.

At about 9:05 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Heritage Lane for a burglary of habitation call.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

