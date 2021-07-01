The Denton Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man late Wednesday who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and himself during an argument, according to a police report.
The woman was able to get help after she jumped from their car near the Denton Enterprise Airport. She told police she and her boyfriend were in an argument while he was driving and that he threatened to kill them both.
The boyfriend allegedly refused to let her out of the car after she told him multiple times to let her out. She reported that at one point, he approached a dead end, so she jumped out while the car was still moving.
According to the report, he followed her and told her to get back in the car. He allegedly put his hands around her neck and squeezed, causing her to fall to the ground on her knees.
She told police she nearly lost consciousness and thought she was going to die. When she tried calling 911 again, he allegedly took her phone away and broke it by throwing it to the ground.
The woman started to run away and called out to a man in the airport parking lot to call 911. She said at this point, her boyfriend got into his car and started driving off, crashing shortly after.
Police located his car crashed into some trees by Masch Branch Road and Warbird Drive. The report says they also found the woman’s shattered phone at the scene. The two were taken to separate hospitals for medical treatment.
The boyfriend was arrested and charged with assault family member impeding breath or circulation, interference with an emergency request for assistance and unlawful restraint.
Other reports
South Bradshaw and Wilson streets — A man who reported an assault had visible injuries to his lips, elbows and knees when he spoke to police Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers were approached by a man around 4:37 p.m. who said he was the victim of an assault at an undisclosed park. He told police he was at the park with an acquaintance. They were arguing, and the other man then punched him twice in the head and once on the mouth.
The man told police he left immediately and drove to the Police Department. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
900 block of North Austin Street — A man’s $800 bicycle was taken without his permission after midnight Wednesday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller who lives with three other people said his blue and silver LeMond Zurich bike was locked up inside his home around midnight Wednesday. He said another resident texted him later Wednesday morning saying the bike was gone and that the lock appeared to have been cut.
According to the report, the bicycle was locked up with a steel cable inside the residence near the back door. A report was taken, and the caller said he’d provide police with a serial number for the bike.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 441 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.