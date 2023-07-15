A 23-year-old woman attempted to steal about $109 worth of Pokémon trading cards, according to a Denton police report.
At about 4:40 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart located in the 1500 block of South Loop 288 after an employee told officers that a person had been detained for theft.
The report says the woman allegedly attempted to steal 14 packages of Pokémon trading cards.
Employees showed officers surveillance footage of the woman appearing to put the trading cards in her purse and then attempting to leave the store.
The woman told officers she did try to steal the items, according to police reports. The woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Other reports
Intersection of West Hickory and South Elm streets — A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer after being stopped on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 3:15 a.m. Friday, a caller told officers that a man was driving the wrong way, stopping randomly and exiting his vehicle to yell at other drivers.
Officers were able to find and stop the vehicle. The man immediately exited the vehicle, began to yell and would not listen to officer’s commands, according to police reports.
The man spoke incoherently until he was able to tell officers he was coming from the 1200 block of West Hickory Street and was trying to go home.
He said he sprayed a piece of fabric with Lysol and then smelled it on the way home.
Officers say the man had red and watery eyes with dilated pupils. The man was highly sweaty and unable to stay still.
Officers reported that they attempted a standardized field sobriety test, but the man was unable to follow the test.
The report says officers asked the man to come toward them, but he kept yelling and walking in the middle of the street.
Officers took the man to the ground, at which point the man allegedly grabbed one of the officer’s hands, causing pain.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated and assaulting a peace officer.
300 Block of Bellaire Drive — A man said someone had burglarized his truck and stolen several items — including a $1,000 handgun — according to a police report.
At about 8:14 a.m. Friday, a man told officers that someone had entered his pickup parked on the street sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and early Friday morning,
He said there was no forced entry to the vehicle. Other items missing were an assortment of hand tools valued at $750, a tool bag with tools inside valued at $750 and a battery charger with three batteries valued at $500.
The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 418 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
