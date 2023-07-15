Blotter
DRC

A 23-year-old woman attempted to steal about $109 worth of Pokémon trading cards, according to a Denton police report.

At about 4:40 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart located in the 1500 block of South Loop 288 after an employee told officers that a person had been detained for theft.

