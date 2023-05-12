Though the officer intended to give her a warning, a 39-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she mentioned she had a gun, which turned out to be stolen, according to a police report.
At about 1:34 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Interstate 35 near University Dive. They spoke with the driver and informed her she had a brake light out.
While conducting the stop, the officer noticed that her hands were shaking when she presented her driver’s license. The report states that she had extreme nervousness and her voice broke as she spoke.
The officer asked that she step out of the vehicle for the rest of the stop. But the officer soon told her they were going to issue a warning.
Then, the report states, the woman voluntarily told the officer she had just been released from jail. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report exactly what she said, but the woman also allegedly made a statement about a gun.
Hearing that, the officer asked for consent to search her vehicle. The report states that the officer found methamphetamine along with a gun inside. The gun was reported stolen out of Grayson County.
She was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than 1 gram and theft of a firearm.
Court records indicate the woman was last booked and released from the Denton County Jail on April 30. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office had charged her with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B between 4 and 200 grams.
Other reports
900 block of Bernard Street — A man reported Thursday that someone broke into his house and pepper-sprayed his belongings but didn’t seem to take anything, according to a police report.
At about 10:16 p.m., police took a delayed burglary of habitation report over the phone. The caller said his apartment was burglarized between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. that day.
The caller said a suspect seemed to have come in through a window. The window had an air conditioning unit attached to it, and the caller said it seemed like they were able to manipulate the unit to get inside.
The report states that the caller grabbed his gun and saw the suspect leaving his apartment. Beckwith said it doesn’t appear that there was a confrontation, and it’s unclear from the report whether the suspect saw the caller. Now out of the house, the suspect shined a light into the window and left the area, the caller said.
When the caller checked around his house, he didn’t find anything was missing. But he did find the suspect had pepper-sprayed his apartment, damaging about $50 worth of food and belongings.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
900 block of Chase Lane — A couple reported Thursday that someone broke into their house while they were sleeping and stole some of their electronics and other items, according to a police report.
At about 8:24 a.m., police took a burglary of habitation report. The report states that someone entered a couple’s house overnight and stole some of their belongings.
The husband and wife said when they woke up in the morning, they noticed a lunchbox, Apple watch, phone and purse were missing. The value of the missing items is under $2,000, according to the report.
The couple said their security footage didn’t pick up anyone at the front door, and there wasn’t any damage to the home. But they noticed a window screen had been removed and believe the burglar came in through the window.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 416 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
