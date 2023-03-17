Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel early Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries but witnesses seemed unwilling to share much about the incident, according to a police report.
At about 4:43 a.m., police responded to an unrelated call in the 100 block of Peach Street when they heard multiple gunshots from about a half-mile or mile away. Dispatch also received a call from a person who said someone shot into their hotel room in the 1100 block of East University Street.
When police arrived at the hotel, they spoke with multiple people who said they were in the hotel room at the time of the shooting. The report states they didn’t appear willing to divulge much information about the incident to police. They also indicated they didn’t want to press charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The report states bullets entered the room through the front door. Police located two bullets in the room. But reported they believe there were more than two gunshots.
There were also bullet holes in a vehicle parked near the entrance of the hotel room, according to the report. Police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen and they had it towed from the hotel. The report does not mention whether the stolen vehicle was connected to the occupants or not.
The report does not mention whether police contacted hotel staff to discuss damage to the property. It also does not mention whether there are surveillance cameras at the location.
Despite the occupants not wanting to press charges, police are still investigating the shooting.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly operated a truck while intoxicated and fled police, claiming he needed to fix a pinball machine, according to a police report.
At about 2:26 a.m., an officer observed a pickup truck running with its lights activated behind LSA Burger. While driving by, the officer allegedly observed the man look at them, quickly shut off the vehicle and exit. The report states the man was stumbling as he walked.
The officer approached the man and asked why he was stumbling. All he would say, according to the report, was that he was headed to Free Play to fix a pinball machine. He allegedly had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes.
Despite the officer telling the man multiple times that he was being detained and needed to stop walking, the report states the man allegedly continued on toward the arcade.
As he reached the arcade, the officer put his hand on the man’s arm to prevent him from going inside. The man allegedly pulled away from the officer and scratched him to try to get away.
Now closer to the man, the report states the officer could smell the strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The man refused to identify himself or participate in standard field sobriety tests. So, the officer placed him under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An intoxicated person does not necessarily have to be driving the vehicle to be charged with this offense, but rather being in a running vehicle in a public place.
After obtaining a warrant for a specimen of the man’s blood, the man became combative with the officer and allegedly said he would fight and resist him. He was placed in a restraint device for his and the officer’s safety, according to the report.
He was taken to see a phlebotomist for the blood draw, where he allegedly pulled away from and squeezed the phlebotomist’s fingers. The report does not mention whether she wanted to press charges for assault.
Along with driving while intoxicated, the man was also charged with evading arrest detention and resisting arrest, search or transport. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in the Denton County Jail with his bond set at $1,500 for each of the charges.
600 block of South Interstate 35E — When police tried to pull a 40-year-old man on a bicycle over for traffic violations Thursday, he allegedly pedaled away from them. They later determined the 40-year-old man was a convicted felon, according to a police report.
At about 3 a.m., police were patrolling near Teasley Lane and the service road when they saw a man riding a bike southbound on the service road with no headlight. Police followed the man until they could find a safer area to stop him.
While following him, he allegedly biked through a red light onto Teasley Lane. Police activated their emergency lights and sirens. The biker turned into a parking lot and police followed. But when they stopped, the man turned around and headed back onto the service road.
He then stopped at a nearby bank. Police exited their patrol vehicles in uniform and commanded the man to stop. But the report states he got off his bike and ran. Police chased him until they were able to detain him at the Woodhill Apartments complex.
While chasing him, they allegedly saw him throw something on the ground about 10 feet from where he was detained. The object he allegedly threw was a small Ziplock bag with a substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
Police placed the man under arrest and he allegedly refused to identify himself. But after looking through previous booking photos, they were able to positively identify him.
The report states police also discovered he had two warrants for his arrest. One was out of the Denton Police Department, but ppolice spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it was unclear what the warrant was for. There was also no warrant charge out of Denton reflected in his city or county booking records. The second warrant was out of Ohio. Beckwith said this charge was minor enough that the Ohio agency would not extradite him.
In all, he was charged with evading arrest detention with a previous conviction, failure to identify fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1B less than 1 gram.
As of Friday afternoon, he remained in the Denton County Jail with his bond set at $2,500 for each charge.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 403 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
