DPD substation stock
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel early Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries but witnesses seemed unwilling to share much about the incident, according to a police report.

At about 4:43 a.m., police responded to an unrelated call in the 100 block of Peach Street when they heard multiple gunshots from about a half-mile or mile away. Dispatch also received a call from a person who said someone shot into their hotel room in the 1100 block of East University Street.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0