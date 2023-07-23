A man and a woman were transported to a local hospital after a stabbing incident early Sunday morning, according to Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith.
At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street for a stabbing report.
Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, but officers couldn’t interview the two people because both needed medical attention and were transported to a local hospital.
Beckwith said Sunday that police did not yet know a cause for the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — Officers discovered a 27-year-old man had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Mesquite after they detained him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container, according to a police report.
At about 1:14 a.m. Saturday, police observed a vehicle in the area that was going about 57 mph on a street with a 35 mph speed limit.
Police stopped the driver and said they could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from the driver’s breath. He said he had consumed about three beers before driving.
When asked how intoxicated he was, the man stated he wasn’t all the way sober but wasn’t all the way drunk.
Officers then conducted a standardized field sobriety test and observed sufficient clues to indicate intoxication, according to the report.
Police reported finding an open bottle of Modelo beer in the driver’s side door. The report also says police said they found marijuana inside the man’s vehicle.
The man had three warrants from the Mesquite Police Department.
He was arrested and charged with DWI with an open bottle or container.
400 block of Abram Avenue — A 13-year-old boy stole a loaded gun from a vehicle and accidentally fired it during the incident, according to a police report.
At about 1:36 a.m. Saturday, a man told police his truck door had been opened and his gun was taken.
The report says that with the help of another caller, officers were able to track down the suspect, a 13-year-old boy.
The juvenile said he was looking at the gun and accidentally pulled the trigger. The truck owner said the bullet hit an electrical area and the vehicle wouldn’t start.
Officers contacted the suspect’s parents and told them about the incident. The victim said he didn’t want to press charges but did say he wanted his vehicle fixed.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 531 service and officer-initiated calls and made 20 arrests.
