Blotter
DRC

A man and a woman were transported to a local hospital after a stabbing incident early Sunday morning, according to Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith.

At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street for a stabbing report.

