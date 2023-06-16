A man told officers that someone had illegally dumped two large dressers that weighed about 200 pounds each, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:38 a.m. Thursday, a man told officers he found two large dressers dumped behind a fence line in the 2900 block of Brighton Circle.
The man said he wasn’t sure whether the area where the illegal dumping occurred was part of his property since the dumping occurred in a small alleyway between two fences used for utility workers.
The man was given contact information to remove the dressers.
Other reports
100 block of East Hickory Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a charge of public intoxication after he was seen with several liquor bottles around him in front of a restaurant, according to a police report.
At about 2:56 a.m. Thursday, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a man sitting on the front porch of a restaurant with unopened and open liquor bottles.
Officers reported seeing the man attempt to get up and said the man was unsteady. The man’s speech was slurred, and officers said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath.
The man denied that the liquor bottles were his and said he didn’t know who the bottles belonged to.
The man was attempting to leave. He did not tell officers whether he had a place to stay, so officers detained him.
Officers searched the man and allegedly found two unopened liquor bottles.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication. At the jail, officers learned the man had an alcohol public intoxication warrant for his arrest out of the Denton Police Department.
1000 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 37-year-old woman was charged with driving while drunk for the third time, according to a police report.
At about 3:37 p.m. Thursday, officers are dispatched to a reckless driver call in the area. A caller told officers they saw a driver who appeared intoxicated and couldn't reverse out of the parking lot.
Officers arrived and saw the vehicle behind a business. They spoke with the woman and witness. The witness told police he saw the woman pull into the parking lot and almost hit bushes.
Officers were shown a video of a woman driving into the parking lot and then getting out of the vehicle.
The woman told officers she didn't hit anything and that her car sounded weird.
The woman then told officers she had a cup of sangria. Officers then administered a standardized field sobriety test. She declined to submit to a blood draw until a warrant was issued and approved.
At the jail, officers learned the woman had two prior driving while intoxicated charges. The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
3100 block of Colorado Boulevard — A woman told officers someone had stolen $150 worth of gift cards and an iPad from her vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 8:43 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a hotel in the area for a theft call. A woman told officers she parked her vehicle the previous night, and items were missing when she returned to her car the following morning.
She told officers she didn’t remember whether she locked her vehicle. The report says the woman was missing a coin purse with about $30 of coins and cash, $150 worth of gift cards and her iPad.
The incident is under investigation, and officers will look into video surveillance.
Roundup From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
