Denton Police stock
Buy Now
DRC file photo

An unknown suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal a man’s truck causing damage to the ignition key in an area where Denton police said burglaries are common, according to a police report.

At about 5:18 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Jannie Street for an attempted vehicle burglary. A caller told officers someone had attempted to steal his truck.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags