An unknown suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal a man’s truck causing damage to the ignition key in an area where Denton police said burglaries are common, according to a police report.
At about 5:18 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Jannie Street for an attempted vehicle burglary. A caller told officers someone had attempted to steal his truck.
The victim told officers he was alerted about the burglary by a neighbor, who told him his driver-side door was open at about 5 a.m.
The neighbor said that she found it unusual that the vehicle was open and believed someone had tampered with it because there had been other vehicle burglaries in the block.
The report says the unknown suspect was unsuccessful in starting the truck after breaking the ignition key off. There was also a plastic cover that was broken off and left inside the vehicle.
The truck’s ignition key did not work anymore due to the damage that the unknown suspect caused. No items were items missing from the truck.
The incident is under investigation, and officers reported they will see if there is any surveillance footage in the area.
Other reports
1300 block of West Oak Street — Officers allegedly saw a 22-year-old man urinating at a parking spot, leading to his arrest for alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 1:59 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the area as they witnessed a man stumbling and staggering at the 1300 block of West Oak Street, which is a location where people typically park their vehicles.
The report says they allegedly saw the man urinating in the parking lot. Officers contacted the man and could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him, his speech was slurred and eyes were red, watery and bloodshot.
The man admitted to consuming a couple of beers and a Moscow mule cocktail while at the bars in the area.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
100 block of Avenue A — A 26-year-old man drove the wrong way on a one-way street, leading to his arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 12:55 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling in the 100 block of Avenue A and saw a man on a motorcycle weaving in the single lane and then turning the wrong way on a one-way street.
The man then parked, and officers approached the man. The man told officers he didn't know he was driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
Officers smelled a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath, and his eyes were red and watery with droopy eyelids. The report states the man also had slurred speech.
The man admitted to drinking a couple of beers.
Officers administered a standardized field sobriety test and determined intoxication. He refused to provide a blood draw until a warrant was issued and approved.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 448 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests
