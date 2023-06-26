Denton police (copy)
DRC file photo

A 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a woman’s car from a convenience store parking lot, then walked back to the store to hit an employee with a baseball bat, according to a Denton police report.

At about 8:16 p.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 100 block of West University Drive for a criminal mischief report. The caller said a man was walking in the store with two baseball bats and hit an employee with one.

