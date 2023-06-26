A 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a woman’s car from a convenience store parking lot, then walked back to the store to hit an employee with a baseball bat, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8:16 p.m., police were dispatched to a convenience store in the 100 block of West University Drive for a criminal mischief report. The caller said a man was walking in the store with two baseball bats and hit an employee with one.
When an officer arrived, a witness said the man ran west out of the store. The officer informed other officers of this.
The officer spoke with an employee who said the man hit her in the head with the bat. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
She told police the man had been walking around with a shopping cart while she was helping another customer at the register. She alleged he motioned at her with his hand like he was pretending to shoot her with a gun. He said, “Bam. Call the police,” according to the employee’s account. Confused, the employee said she asked what he meant. She said he repeated, “Call the police” and left the store with his basket.
After he left, the employee said she heard the man arguing with someone outside. Some customers came in and said the man was threatening someone with bats. After about 15 minutes, the report states he came back inside the store and started yelling, asking where someone was.
The man then jumped behind the counter and hit the employee over the head with the bat, according to the report. Others in the store alleged they witnessed the man hit the employee.
The officer reviewed security footage of the incident and saw the man raise the bat in the air and strike the employee on the left side of her head. Her head recoiled from the impact, according to the report. The employee confirmed she wanted to press charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During this, the report states the man hit a computer screen with a bat. The manager estimated it would cost about $1,650 to fix the damage and confirmed the store would like to press charges for criminal mischief.
Another employee was also an alleged assault victim. She said that after she saw the first employee get hit, she yelled at the man. That’s when he hit the screen, according to the report. Then, she reported he began chasing her. She said she ran to the back of the store. Chasing her, she said he swung the bat at her and nearly missed.
This employee described it as running for her life and said she feared he was going to seriously harm her. She said she also wanted to press charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
As police investigated, they also spoke with another woman at the store. She said she knew the man with the baseball bats. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said they are either acquaintances or friends, not family or intimate partners. The woman told police she’d been helping the man out recently.
The woman told police that they were at a different location when the man became angry with her and grabbed her face. She alleged her took her car keys out of the ignition without her permission. He didn’t take the keys and she got them back from him later, she said.
When the pair went to the convenience store later that day, the woman said she exited the store before he did. She said he walked out and he told her he got into a confrontation because of the way someone looked at him.
The woman said he walked to her vehicle and got out the two bats. She told police she tried to intervene and tell him to leave it alone. But he allegedly raised the bat as if he was going to hit her.
He allegedly stole her keys from her again, hit the side of her vehicle with a bat and drove off in her vehicle which contained her phone.
Later on, the woman was able to find her vehicle in the 900 block of West University Drive. She said her rear windshield was busted out and there was glass on the ground. She estimated the damage would cost about $300 to repair. She told police she did not want to press charges for aggravated robbery or criminal mischief, though.
After the man allegedly drove the vehicle down the street, Cunningham said it appears from the reports that he walked back over to the convenience store and that is when he allegedly hit the employee in the head with the bat.
Police located the man running in the area of Westway and Fulton streets. He allegedly admitted to being at the store but didn’t elaborate further. They took him into custody.
The man was evaluated by medics. The report states he appeared to be highly emotional and sweating profusely. Then, police transported him to the Denton city jail. He is being held in the Denton County Jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $202,500 bail.
Court records indicate the man has been arrested 16 times on various charges in Denton County since 1998. Among many felony cases, court records state he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2004, as well as burglarizing a home in 2008.
Other reports
Interstate 35 Service Road and West University — A 32-year-old man experiencing homelessness was arrested Sunday after allegedly beating another man with a walking stick as he laid on the ground, according to a police report.
At about 11:15 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a call about a fight. The caller said someone was using a stick to beat another person who was on the ground. Another caller said the person with the stick appeared to be intoxicated and the alleged victim thought their arm was broken.
When police arrived, the man with the stick had left the scene. Cunningham said it’s unclear if the other man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
One of the callers said they witnesses the attack and never saw the man on the ground try to fight back, but rather just tried to defend himself. The caller said they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the man with the stick.
Officers who were searching the area saw a man with a large walking stick and detained him. The 32-year-old allegedly said he drank two Four Lokos. He said the other man was his friend and alleged they’d both been drinking. He alleged that his friend hit him in the face and he was using the stick to defend himself.
When police interviewed the other man, he said he never hit the 32-year-old and that he wanted to press charges. The report states he was afraid the 32-year-old was going to hit him in the head and kill him. He had swelling on his elbow and wrist, according to the report.
Police arrested the 32-year-old for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without incident. As of Monday afternoon, he was being held in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $50,000.
1300 block of Raleigh Path — A woman reported a dark figure got into her locked car, and used the garage door opener to enter her house while she was asleep Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 1:01 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary at a home. The caller said she was asleep at home when her house alarm went off.
She told police she thought it was her husband coming home. But when she didn’t hear him, she said she checked the security footage and saw a dark figure shut the door to her vehicle, which was parked outside. Then, she said she could see a silhouette run out of the garage.
When her husband did arrived home soon after, they called the police. Officers arrived and saw that the vehicle had been rummaged through, according to the report. The woman said the garage door opener was gone and a handgun, worth $350, was missing from the glovebox. She said she wasn’t sure how the burglar would have opened the car door because she knows she locked it.
From the report, it appears the burglar then opened the garage door. The woman said he took her car keys and a wallet from in there. The report states she has canceled the cards that were in the wallet.
The report states it appears that the burglar opened the interior door from the garage into the house and the alarm was set off.
She told police she would send the video footage over to them. They also canvassed the neighborhood looking for whether any neighbors have security cameras that could’ve captured the incident.
After police left, the woman called back and said she realized more items were missing. She said the burglary must have entered the house before running off because there was a phone, worth $1,000, missing from within the house. She also said her daughter’s phone, worth $100, had been inside her vehicle and was also gone.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 323 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
