Two women at an apartment complex Monday evening reported being shot with BB gun pellets, according to a police report.
They reported the incident to the Denton Police Department around 6:42 p.m. Monday. The women were near the basketball court at the Providence Place Apartments in the 2100 block of Berry Down Lane when someone in a group of males shot at them, the report says.
Everyone was on foot during the shooting. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said they encourage anyone who has video footage of the incident at the apartments to contact them.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Two teenage siblings are accused of skip-scanning items at Walmart Monday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to Walmart around 7:42 p.m. after store loss prevention detained three siblings. One of the siblings admitted to stealing items, according to the report.
The third sibling, whose age wasn’t included, told officers they didn’t know the other two were stealing merchandise. A 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old man were arrested each on one count of theft of property between $100 and $750.
The total of the merchandise before taxes was $180.61.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A tenant found his bedroom ransacked when he got home early Monday, and a shotgun is among the items taken, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a home burglary around 3:29 a.m. The caller said he got home and saw that a window screen was inside and on the floor, and his bedroom appeared ransacked.
The caller said a $500 shotgun, a laptop and other miscellaneous items were stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street — Several thousands in maintenance equipment was reported stolen from UC Denton Monday, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with staff who said the apartment complex’s maintenance shop was broken into sometime over the weekend. Several items were missing, including refrigerant items.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 328 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.