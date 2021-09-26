Denton police are searching for a white Toyota car they say struck a woman in a wheelchair Saturday night at the intersection of Brinker Road and Quail Creek Drive, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.
At about 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection, determining a vehicle had fled the scene after striking a woman using a wheelchair. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, although an update on her status was not available by noon Sunday. Investigators are searching for a white Toyota car but have not determined the exact make and model.
The car could have damage to a front corner, police say, and would be missing a hubcap. Investigators are searching for the vehicle’s driver, as well as any witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information is advised to call 940-349-8181 and reference case number 21101169. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith urged the suspect driver to turn themself in.
Other report
2700 block of West University Drive — A Walmart employee called police Saturday night to report he was kicked in the back of the knee by a customer who told him not to yell in his ear, according to a police report.
The employee told officers that earlier in the day, he was at a register checking out items for a shopper when he felt something strike his knee from behind. The customer at the register behind him had kicked him, he said, then yelled at him not to yell in his ear.
The employee sought medical care after the incident but told officers he was not sure if he wants to press charges.
2400 block of South Interstate 35E — A man allegedly stole between $200 and $250 from a gas station Saturday night, knocking over several displays in the process, according to a police report.
An employee called police at about 8:21 p.m. to report that the man, the only customer in the store at the time, had asked for a lighter from the cashier. He used a $20 bill to pay for the lighter, the employee said, but leaped up and reached across the counter when she opened the register to provide change. He knocked over several displays and removed an estimated $200 to $250 in cash.
Officers searched the area after they were informed the man fled westbound but were unable to locate him. They reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 380 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 20 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.