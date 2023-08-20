Officers arrested a bar customer on a public intoxication charge after he argued with bar staff when he was cut off. Officers then discovered the man was 20 and had entered the bar with a fake ID, according to a Denton police report.
At about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, police observed a manager trying to remove a man from a bar in the 100 block of Avenue A.
Officers spoke with the man, who had red, watery and bloodshot eyes. The man told officers he had no identification, which police found suspicious since he had been inside the bar.
The man told officers he had consumed alcohol at the bar.
Bar staff told officers the man was drinking, and they cut him off due to his intoxication. The man didn't agree with that decision.
He then began arguing with the staff when he was asked to leave, and he cursed at staff and was aggressive toward them, according to the report.
The report says the staff had to use force to remove him to keep him from physically fighting with employees.
He was then arrested for alcohol public intoxication.
The report says the man told officers he was born in 1998. Officers then determined he lied about his age and had a fake driver's license. The man told officers his actual age, which was not at the legal drinking age.
He was additionally charged with alcohol consumption by a minor and failure to identify as a fugitive, intent to give false information.
The report says the man had several warrants for his arrest from the Springdale Police Department.
Other reports
1500 block of Lattimore Street — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly entering a residence and kissing a woman without her consent, according to a police report.
At about 12:07 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a domestic disturbance call. The caller stated that someone had broken into their house and was refusing to leave and had a knife.
Officers saw a man beating on the front door of the house. Officers contacted the man and could smell a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from him, the report states.
The caller told officers they saw the man out front, and he insisted he wanted to speak with a woman inside the home. The report says the man and woman had a past relationship.
The man was told the woman didn’t want to speak with her and he attempted to make his way inside.
He was able to get inside, and he went to the bedroom, where the woman had locked herself in the bathroom, the report states.
He then allegedly grabbed a knife from a drawer and used it to open the bathroom door. Officers observed damage to the door.
The report says the man still had a knife and allegedly kissed the woman without her consent.
The man was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation and failure to identify as a fugitive, intent to give false information.
The report says the man did not identify himself to officers. He also had a warrant out of the Denton County Sheriff's Office.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-related calls and made 21 arrests.
