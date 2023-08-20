DPD substation stock
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Officers arrested a bar customer on a public intoxication charge after he argued with bar staff when he was cut off. Officers then discovered the man was 20 and had entered the bar with a fake ID, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, police observed a manager trying to remove a man from a bar in the 100 block of Avenue A.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

