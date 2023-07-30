A 41-year-old man allegedly spat on a nurse and officers after his third arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to a Denton police report.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a hit-and-run at QuikTrip in the 3300 block of East University Drive.
The caller said they were struck by a driver who left the scene, so they followed the suspect.
Officers saw the victim’s vehicle following the suspect vehicle in the area.
The vehicle was heading westbound on University Drive and turned onto Nottingham Drive. The man stopped in the 2000 block of Mistywood Lane and failed to follow the police officer’s commands.
Police reported they could smell alcohol coming from the man. They conducted a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication.
The man told officers he had two beers eight hours ago. Officers learned the man had previous DWI charges.
The man refused to provide a blood sample and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.
According to the report, the man was having a medical emergency on the way to the hospital.
He began to spit at a nurse and officers as soon as he got out of the patrol vehicle at the hospital, according to the report.
The man continued to spit, and his saliva even reached the ceiling of the emergency room, police said. The nurse said she felt that he intentionally spat on her as he looked directly at her.
The man was medically cleared and transported to the jail. The nurse said she would pursue charges.
The man was charged with assault of EMS personnel, driving while intoxicated for the third time, and fleeing a police officer.
Other reports2800 block of West University Drive — A 32-year-old man hid behind a dumpster at Petco after evading arrest at a nearby Walmart, according to a police report.
At about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the area for a theft call.
Store employees told police a man was allegedly stealing items and had previously been criminally trespassed from the location.
Officers located the man inside the Walmart. The man saw the officers, then proceeded to walk away, heading to the exit, and ran, according to the report.
Officers saw him run in the direction of Petco. Police asked employees at that store if they had seen the man, and they said he left the store through an emergency exit.
Officers were able to locate the man behind the store’s dumpster.
The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
