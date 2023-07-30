DPD substation stock
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A 41-year-old man allegedly spat on a nurse and officers after his third arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to a Denton police report.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a hit-and-run at QuikTrip in the 3300 block of East University Drive.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0