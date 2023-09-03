A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having a gun and marijuana inside a chest bag, according to a Denton police report.
At about 1:01 a.m. Saturday, officers were on foot patrol in the 100 block of Avenue A. A bar owner approached officers and informed them there was a man inside the bar who possibly had a gun and drugs on him. State law prohibits carrying weapons in places that sell alcohol.
Police were able to locate the man at the bar based on the description, and they told him to step outside so they could speak outside.
Officers asked if he had a gun, and he said he did have one, according to the report. The man said he could put the gun in his car since he didn’t want any trouble.
The man told police he had a gun inside a chest bag he was carrying. Officers then attempted to detain the man, who held on to the bag.
The man continued to tense his arms, and police said he attempted to reach for the gun inside the bag, the report states.
Officers unclipped the bag strap from the man’s chest, and officers were then able to detain him.
Officers located a gun and a bag of marijuana, the report says.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Other reports900 block of North Masch Branch Road — A man said a service truck was stolen with items inside, and the total value was about $20,000, according to a police report.
At about 7:05 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a vehicle theft. The caller said there was broken glass where the truck was located.
The man said the service truck had a welder, air compressor and more items inside.
The man said the theft may have occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday. The incident is under investigation, and police reported there is no security footage.
1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard — Security footage showed a man throwing rocks at a building window and breaking it, according to a police report.
At about 4:51 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for an alarm call. A caller with access to the building was inside to check the scene.
The man who had access to the building went through before officers arrived and said there wasn’t anyone inside.
Officers were able to review video footage, which showed a person throwing a rock multiple times at a window, causing it to break. The report says it doesn’t appear the person attempted to enter the building.
The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
