Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having a gun and marijuana inside a chest bag, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:01 a.m. Saturday, officers were on foot patrol in the 100 block of Avenue A. A bar owner approached officers and informed them there was a man inside the bar who possibly had a gun and drugs on him. State law prohibits carrying weapons in places that sell alcohol.

