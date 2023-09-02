Police arrested a 28-year-old after a woman told officers he followed her and exposed his genitals when she refused to give him money, according to a Denton police report.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Hickory Street. The report says a man was asking people for money and flashing them.
A witness told officers the man was exposing himself to women in the area and then pointed out the suspect.
Officers located the man, who said he was asking some women for money but did not expose his genitals.
The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly exposing his genitals.
The report says officers searched the man and found a glass pipe containing what they suspected to be drug residue; however, there wasn’t a testable amount left in the glass pipe, and he wasn’t charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports900 block of North Loop 288 — Officers discovered that a 42-year-old woman had a warrant for her arrest after an assault call, according to a police report.
At about 5:08 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to Our Daily Bread shelter for an assault call. The caller told officers that a woman had assaulted her. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and discovered she had a criminal trespass warrant from Denton police.
The woman was arrested for the warrant, and the alleged assault is being investigated.
500 block of Blake Street — A woman said someone had stolen items from her storage unit.
At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, a woman told officers she discovered someone had entered her storage unit without permission and stolen an unknown number of items.
The woman told police the last time she went to her storage unit was about four months ago. It wasn’t clear what tool was used to break into the unit.
The incident is under investigation.
Roundup From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 471 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.