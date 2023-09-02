DPD substation stock
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Police arrested a 28-year-old after a woman told officers he followed her and exposed his genitals when she refused to give him money, according to a Denton police report.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Hickory Street. The report says a man was asking people for money and flashing them.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

