An intoxicated 25-year-old man was charged with deadly conduct and three other offenses after he allegedly shot at houses and buildings Monday, according to a police report.
At about 8:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of West Mulberry Street after someone called about hearing gunshots. The caller said they heard a gunshot and looked out their window to see a man firing three to four more shots toward some buildings and homes.
The caller gave a description of the man and said he was running eastbound on West Sycamore Street toward the Square.
In the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, police saw a man matching the description and wearing a black ski mask. The report states he was stumbling and nearly falling over as he tried to walk.
Police walked toward him and verbally commanded that he stop walking. He looked back at the officers and started running away, the report states. They were able to catch up to him a few blocks away and detain him.
While searching him, police reported finding a handgun and two magazines. As they cleared the handgun, the report states police located a spent shell casing still inside the chamber of the gun, which can cause a firearm to jam. Police confirmed that the man did not have a license to carry.
When asked why he ran away, the man told police he didn’t think he had run away, according to the report. He refused to answer further questions and said he wanted to speak with a lawyer. He did not say why he was allegedly firing his gun.
As he spoke, police could allegedly smell the strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Police said he had red, watery and bloodshot eyes and slurred his words. Police placed him under arrest on suspicion of public intoxication and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Police received another call from the initial caller, who said they found a shell casing. Police collected the shell casing and determined it was the same brand as the shell casing found in the suspect’s handgun.
Another witness also said they observed a man fire a gun multiple times and then stop shooting as if he couldn’t anymore and walk away. The report states this account would be consistent with the suspect’s gun jamming because of the stuck spent shell casing.
The matching shell casing and that witness account, along with other factors, led police to believe the man they detained was the same person who had fired the firearm. Along with alcohol public intoxication and unlawful carrying of a weapon, he was also charged with deadly conduct and evading arrest or detention.
There were no reports of property damage or injuries as a result of the gunshots, according to the report. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man remained in the Denton City Jail with his bail set at $15,000.
Other reports
2400 block of West Prairie Street — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly held a gun to her roommate’s head and threatened to “pop” her, according to a police report.
At about 2:28 p.m., police were dispatched to a domestic violence call. A third-party caller said their family member told them multiple people were jumping her.
When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her roommate got upset with her and threatened to shoot her. She said they got into an argument because she had several friends over to the apartment to style their hair.
The woman said her roommate came home and initially said it was fine that they were over. But she became increasingly upset and started yelling that everyone needed to leave.
The woman said she tried to de-escalate the situation. But her roommate allegedly grabbed her gun, went outside and fired a shot. The woman accused her roommate of coming back inside, holding the gun to her head and saying she would “pop" her, allegedly saying, “You think I won’t pop you?” The woman told police she believed her roommate would shoot her.
The report states a physical fight ensued, and the roommate allegedly threw the first punch and choked the woman. As they were fighting, one of the friends removed the gun from the immediate area. It doesn't appear from the report that anyone was holding the gun during the fight or that there was any struggle for the gun, police said.
Police spoke with the roommate as well. The report states the roommate’s story didn’t match up with the woman’s. But she allegedly admitted she was frustrated about people she didn’t know being in the apartment and admitted to firing a warning shot.
Police placed the roommate under arrest. During a search, the report states, police located a magazine loaded with rounds in her sweater pocket.
The roommate was charged with aggravated assault of a household member with a weapon and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said she was unsure if the roommate had bailed out. But as of Tuesday afternoon, she did not appear in the Denton City Jail or in Denton County Jail booking records.
2000 block of Teasley Lane — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday. There were no injuries or property damage reported.
At about 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shots-heard call at an apartment complex. The caller was one of multiple people who reported hearing gunshots. They said they heard about 13 gunshots, according to a police report.
When police arrived at the complex, the report states, they found approximately 14 shell casings in the snow on the ground. They also saw a hole in the ground that appeared to be from a gunshot.
Police contacted one man at an apartment in the area and observed what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle on the couch inside his apartment. They asked him to exit the apartment and conducted a safety sweep to ensure there was no shooting victim inside the residence. During the sweep, the report states, police discovered the rifle was a BB gun.
Police also knocked on another door nearby, but no one answered.
While photographing the shell casings, police found one spent bullet. The 9 mm shell casings and bullet appeared to be from a handgun.
Beckwith said it doesn’t appear as though any property damage was reported as a result of the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
