DPD substation stock
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A rental car company told officers that a person has not returned a rented vehicle valued at about $25,000, according to a Denton police report.

At about 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a rental car service company located in the 200 block of San Jacinto Boulevard for a theft call.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

