Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 6:58 am
Digital reporter
A rental car company told officers that a person has not returned a rented vehicle valued at about $25,000, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a rental car service company located in the 200 block of San Jacinto Boulevard for a theft call.
The employee told officers the vehicle had been rented out and was supposed to be returned on June 4. Multiple notices were sent to the renter stating that the vehicle needed to be returned.
The vehicle reported stolen is a 2023 Chevrolet sedan. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports1400 block of Dallas Drive — A 36-year-old man declined to submit to a blood draw after being stopped on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a Denton police report.
At about 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed a vehicle swaying between lanes.
Officers spoke to the vehicle’s 36-year-old driver, who told officers he had at least two drinks before driving. The report says the man then told officers he had three drinks instead of two.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test. The man refused a blood draw until a warrant was approved. The report says the man resisted the blood draw even after the warrant was approved.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time and was charged with resisting arrest due to refusing the blood draw.
The report says the man had four warrants for his arrest — two from the Allen Police Department and two from the Denton Police Department.
2800 block of West University Drive — A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing about $200 worth of items from a store, according to a police report.
At about 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a theft call from a nearby store. Employees said they witnessed a man stealing items and detained him.
The report says the man attempted to put about $200 of miscellaneous items inside a backpack he had stolen at the store.
Officers checked the man’s criminal history and discovered the man had a prior theft conviction.
Police arrested and charged him with theft with two previous convictions.
The man also had two warrants for his arrest from the River Oaks Police Department.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 443 service and officer-related calls and made 12 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.
