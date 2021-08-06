The Denton Police Department recovered a stolen, damaged blue Honda CRV Thursday in the 500 block at the intersection of Kingfisher Court and Kingfisher Lane after its occupants were reported fleeing, according to a police report.
Officers were initially dispatched to the 3200 block of Bob-O-Link Lane around 8:40 p.m. after a caller reported a speeding blue SUV struck his mother-in-law’s vehicle and fled. No one was inside her vehicle.
Minutes later, police followed up on a report of several people fleeing a damaged, still-running vehicle in the Kingfisher intersection. The report says officers matched the description of the damages to the vehicle used in the hit-and-run.
Police confirmed the vehicle to match the description of a blue Honda CRV reported stolen on July 8. The vehicle has been placed in the police impound and police have contacted the owner. Police are searching for potential suspects.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — Officers arrested a 41-year-old man on a charge of trespassing and theft of property after he allegedly stole alcoholic beverages from the Walmart on West University Drive, according to a police report.
Employees had reported the man trespassing and remaining in the store after receiving a criminal trespass warning. When officers searched him, they found six alcoholic beverages in his bag. The report says staff reviewed surveillance video showing the man placing the items in his bag and paying for only one item at checkout.
He was booked into the city jail on a $1,500 bail.
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — Police are searching for a stolen white Lincoln Navigator after a caller reported it missing and glass on the ground, according to a police report.
The man reported his vehicle stolen at 6:57 a.m. after he had last seen and locked it after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hampton Inn and Suites. The vehicle is valued at $20,000.
Another male contacted the officers and said his vehicle had also sustained damages in the same lot, according to another report. The side window of his front passenger seat had been broken, with damages totaling $500.
Police are investigating both incidents.
5000 block of East McKinney Street — A caller reported the theft of three catalytic converters from school busses parked in an open area at the Denton ISD Transportation Center.
The total cost of the stolen converters totals about $7,200. Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 a.m., the Denton Police Department handled 448 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.