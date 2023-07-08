Blotter
DRC

Officers found methamphetamine inside a 45-year-old woman’s backpack after she tried to steal roughly 19 miscellaneous items worth $85, according to a Denton police report.

At about 3:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Loop 288 for a theft call.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags