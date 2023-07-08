Officers found methamphetamine inside a 45-year-old woman’s backpack after she tried to steal roughly 19 miscellaneous items worth $85, according to a Denton police report.
At about 3:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Loop 288 for a theft call.
An employee told officers they had detained a woman for suspicion of theft as she had multiple unpaid for items inside her backpack.
The report says the woman told officers she planned to pay for several items and steal the rest.
The woman gave consent for officers to look inside her backpack. The report says officers found the stolen merchandise inside and allegedly found a glass pipe and methamphetamine in the top pouch of the backpack.
Officers asked the woman if more drugs were inside the backpack, to which she said, “there probably was.” The report says officers searched the bag further and found more meth.
Officers were shown security footage allegedly showing the woman stealing the items.
She was arrested and charged with theft with a previous conviction, as well as with possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
1300 block of Dallas Drive — Officers discovered a 25-year-old man had eight warrants for his arrest from various police departments, according to a police report.
At about 6:40 p.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the 1100 block of Dallas Drive when they stopped a driver with an invalid registration.
Officers said the smell of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. The man said he didn’t have marijuana inside his vehicle.
The man consented to a vehicle search, and officers allegedly found marijuana and a gun inside. The man told officers the items belonged to him.
The man was arrested for possession of marijuana, and it is unclear whether there are pending charges for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
The report says the man had eight warrants for his arrest at different police agencies, including the Denton, Lewisville and Carrollton police departments.
2600 block of Stockbridge Road — No arrests were made after a woman reported that a man allegedly pointed a gun at her, according to a police report.
At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area where a woman told officers a man had pointed a gun at her.
The man told officers he never pointed the gun at her. The report says witnesses told officers they couldn’t see a gun during the incident. No arrests were made, and the incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 423 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
