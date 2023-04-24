Residents reported Sunday that someone shot a bullet through the wall of their house, according to a police report.
At about 9:59 a.m., police were dispatched to a call from a person in the 400 block of Casie Court who said they heard a single loud bang outside and found a hole in their house.
When police arrived at the home, they found a bullet hole in the bedroom wall, where the occupants had been. They also found a shell casing.
No one was injured during the incident. Police are still investigating it as a case of deadly conduct: discharge firearm.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported Sunday that a man she went on a date with pointed a gun at her, according to a police report.
At about 7:17 p.m., police took a report from a woman who said she was assaulted. The woman said she met a man online and they agreed to meet up for a date.
While on the date, she said she asked him a question that upset him. He allegedly pointed a rifle at her.
Police are still investigating the incident as a case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
100 block of Avenue A — A 25-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband were arrested outside a bar after they allegedly assaulted a group of strangers when one insulted the wife’s choice of drug.
At about 2:23 a.m., police were patrolling near some bars when they heard what sounded like a fight. Outside one of the bars, the police report states they saw a man who looked to be confronting another man. He took off his shirt and balled up his fists.
Police intervened, directing the shirtless man away and calming him down. A woman, his wife, spoke with police and said she and her husband were walking out of the bar when they were attacked by four women. The report states the wife had scratches on her face.
It’s unclear from the report where the other man came into the situation. But police located three of the other women involved. The report states police learned the women didn’t know the husband and wife. They alleged the couple were the instigators of the fight.
The wife allegedly asked the women if they wanted to smoke a specific type of weed with her. One of the women laughed and asked who smokes that kind of weed. Then, the wife allegedly struck her.
Police reviewed the security footage of the incident. The report states footage showed there was a verbal exchange between the women and the wife struck the other woman first.
The footage then reportedly shows a large conflict between all the individuals. The husband allegedly struck two of the women in the face, knocking one out and knocking the other to the ground. The rest of the fight occurred out of view of the cameras.
Police arrested the husband and wife, charging her with one count of assault causing bodily injury and him with two counts of the same offense.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 327 service and officer-initiated calls and made 18 arrests.
