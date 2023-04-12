A 40-year-old naked man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly smoked marijuana and broke a hotel window thinking he was saving a person in trouble, according to a police report.
At about 5:59 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance at a hotel in the 600 block of South Interstate 35E. The caller said a naked man used a fire extinguisher to break a window on the third floor and set off the fire alarm.
When police arrived, the report states they found the naked man holding a broken emergency light in his hand. They detained him in handcuffs and asked him about the incident.
The man, who was also a guest at the hotel, said he had smoked some grass for spiritual therapy around midnight, according to the report. He said he heard someone crying. He thought they were in danger and that he was saving someone when he broke the window, he said.
Police spoke with the woman staying in the hotel room. She said when she opened her door and saw the naked man, she thought he was a burglar. She saw the broken piece of glass in his hand and said she feared for her life.
Inside the man’s hotel room, police found the toilet was damaged. The hotel manager said he thought it would cost $600 to fix the toilet and $700 to replace the fire alarm.
They seized his marijuana to be destroyed, according to the report. The manager requested he be criminally trespassed from the hotel.
The media arrest report listed his charges as criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, public intoxication non-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia marijuana and disorderly conduct: expose genitals.
However, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said he was charged with only the first two offenses. The report does not explain the discrepancy, she said.
Other reports
3500 block of South I-35E — A woman was charged with harassment of a public servant after an altercation with a staff member at a hospital Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:03 p.m., police responded to Medical City Denton. The caller said a patient spit in a staff member’s face, and it landed in the person’s eyes and mouth.
After the woman was medically cleared and released later that day, police arrested her.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 431 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.