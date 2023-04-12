Denton police vehicle
A 40-year-old naked man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly smoked marijuana and broke a hotel window thinking he was saving a person in trouble, according to a police report.

At about 5:59 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance at a hotel in the 600 block of South Interstate 35E. The caller said a naked man used a fire extinguisher to break a window on the third floor and set off the fire alarm.

