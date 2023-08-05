Denton police vehicle.jpg
Buy Now

Cropped image of Denton police vehicle.

 DRC file photo

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for leaving her baby inside her running vehicle, according to a Denton police report.

At about 9:50 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Interstate 35 regarding a welfare concern.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0