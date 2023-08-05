A 22-year-old woman was arrested for leaving her baby inside her running vehicle, according to a Denton police report.
At about 9:50 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Interstate 35 regarding a welfare concern.
A caller told officers a baby was left inside a vehicle with the windows up and engine running.
The caller said she had been waiting for about 25 minutes with the baby to see if a parent or an adult would come. Another person told the woman caller that he had been waiting for about 20 minutes before her.
The caller waited until the first responders arrived. The Denton Fire Department was able to get inside the vehicle and secure the child, who did not appear to be experiencing any medical concerns.
The report says officers were able to locate the mother of the baby at a nearby building.
The 22-year-old woman said she had arrived at about 9:20 a.m. to enter a building. She said she intended to return to her vehicle.
The woman was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return. Officials released the child to a family member and contacted child protective services.
Other reports800 block of Brock Circle — A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly chasing his wife and threatening her with a knife, according to a police report.
At about 12:21 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area after a woman called to say her husband had threatened her with a knife.
The woman told officers they were at a relative’s home the day before and said issues started to occur.
She told officers her husband struck her and they then decided to leave their relative’s home.
She said a verbal argument continued until the man pulled out a knife, threatened to kill her and chased her down the street.
The man told officers he did have a knife but denied threatening her with it. The man told officers he did chase her down the street in the area.
The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and terroristic threat of family/household.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 434 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.