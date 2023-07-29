A 27-year-old man with two warrants allegedly had methamphetamine and a gun inside a vehicle during his arrest, according to a Denton police report.
At about 2:57 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lindsey Street and Fort Worth Drive as officers were notified there was a U-Haul truck with a trailer that didn’t have a license plate.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1200 block of Bernard Street. Officers said the man provided false identification, which they knew because they recognized him from a previous encounter.
Officers asked the man to exit the vehicle, and he was detained. The man eventually gave officers his real name.
The report says the man had two warrants for his arrest. One was out of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, and the other was out of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers search the vehicle and reported finding a silver canister containing methamphetamine.
The report also says officers found a gun between the center console and the driver’s seat.
Officers found credit cards and identification that did not belong to the man during a search at the Denton City Jail, according to reports.
The man was charged with failure to identify, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Other reports
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A 26-year-old man was charged with driving while drunk for the third time after crashing with another vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 1:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash that involved two vehicles. A witness said one of the involved vehicles was a pickup, and a man looked unconscious.
Another witness told officers she saw the pickup driving through ongoing traffic from the southbound lane of Dallas Drive into the northbound lane, where the suspect struck a vehicle.
Officers spoke with the 26-year-old driver, who told them he decided to drive across ongoing traffic to reach his destination.
Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication, according to police reports. The man declined to provide a blood specimen and asked officers what would happen if he did not consent to a blood draw.
Officers told the man his license would be suspended if he declined to have his blood drawn.
The report says he told officers his license was already suspended.
At the jail, a warrant was approved to draw his blood, and officers learned the man had previous driving while intoxicated charges.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 443 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.