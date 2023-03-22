A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly slammed a stranger’s head into a wall unprovoked outside Target, according to a police report.
At about 9:06 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to an assault call in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. The caller said an unknown man hit him in the face and took off.
When the first officer responded to the scene, she reported she saw a man walking behind the store who matched the suspect's description. She was in full uniform and told the man to stop walking, according to the report.
But, he allegedly turned around, saw the officer and began to run away. The report states he ran for about 100 yards before dropping to his knees and putting his hands up. The officer detained him.
Police spoke to the caller who said he was sitting outside the door to the grocery section when a man he didn’t know approached him. He alleged the man grabbed him by his hair, hit his head into the brick wall and spat on him. The man ran off as he called 911, the caller said.
The report states the caller felt pain on the side of his head, and police reported they saw a red mark where he said his head hit the wall. But the report did not mention the caller needed medical attention. There was also a spit stain on his shirt near his shoulder, according to the report.
With the suspect in custody, police reviewed security footage from the area. The report states it confirmed the caller’s account of the incident.
Police placed the man under arrest on suspicion of evading arrest detention and assault causes bodily injury. They also served a warrant for his arrest for criminal trespass from The Colony Police Department.
The man was booked into the Denton City Jail where he remained Wednesday morning with his bond set at $15,000.
Other reports
2600 block of South Mayhill Road — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that damaged city property near a creek Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:04 p.m., police were dispatched to a welfare concern call. The caller said a truck was hanging on the edge of a creek.
When police arrived, they saw a truck had crashed into a metal barrier and had one tire handing over the edge of the cement culvert. The vehicle was not occupied.
The metal barrier meant to prevent things from entering the culvert was damaged. The report states the barrier is valued at $200.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 408 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.