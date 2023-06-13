A man was sent to a hospital after an unknown person allegedly punched him in the head with brass knuckles, according to a Denton police report.
At about 10:18 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to an assault call in the 3100 block of West University Drive, where a man had been struck in the head.
The man was transported to a hospital, but officers spoke with a witness who said the attacker had left the area.
The witness told officers that the attacker approached the victim and struck him in the head with what he believed to be brass knuckles. He said he never saw the weapon, and it was just his assumption based on the injury on the victim’s head.
Officers then spoke with the victim at the hospital, and he told officers he believed he was punched in the head with brass knuckles.
The man would like to pursue charges, and the incident is under investigation.
Other reports1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 33-year-old man with a warrant for his arrest was additionally charged with obstruction of a highway and resisting arrest, according to a police report.
At about 1:15 p.m. Monday, officers went to check on a man who was on a bench in the area. Medics told officers the man was just sleeping.
Officers reported that as they were leaving the scene, they saw the man leaving the bench and begin punching the ground.
The man then went into the road in the path of traffic, and several vehicles had to stop for him. Officers then moved toward him to get him out of the road, and he eventually returned to the bench where he was sleeping.
The man gathered his belonging and left as officers attempted to speak with him. The report says officers learned he had an assault warrant for his arrest.
Officers made contact with him again, this time at a different bench in the area. As officers tried to detain him with handcuffs due to the warrant, the man allegedly attempted to prevent officers from detaining him.
The man was arrested and charged with obstruction of a highway and resisting arrest.
South Mayhill and Spencer roads — A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving while drunk after officers witnessed the man almost hit a median on the road, according to a police report.
At about 8:15 p.m. Monday, officers patrolled the area and witnessed a vehicle making a wide right turn from Spencer Road onto South Mayhill Road, almost striking a median.
Officers reported they saw the vehicle swerving, decelerating and accelerating on the road. Officers stopped the vehicle, and the man told officers he was having car problems.
The man tried to exit his vehicle despite officers’ requests for him to stay seated. Officers say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, his eyes were glassy, and his speech was slurred.
The man said he had a margarita and later told officers he also drank a beer. Officers administered a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication. He refused a blood draw until a warrant was approved.
Officers then learned at the jail that the man had previous driving while intoxicated charges.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 406 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.