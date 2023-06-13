Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A man was sent to a hospital after an unknown person allegedly punched him in the head with brass knuckles, according to a Denton police report.

At about 10:18 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to an assault call in the 3100 block of West University Drive, where a man had been struck in the head.

JUAN BETANCOURT

