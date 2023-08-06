A man said he was punched by a bouncer Friday night, according to a Denton police report.
At about 4:01 p.m. Saturday, a man told officers over the phone that he was punched by a bouncer at a bar in the 100 block of Avenue A.
The man said the bouncer was aggressive with him while he was leaving the bar and punched him in the face.
At the time, he didn’t feel any pain, but he told police he started feeling pain afterward and said he had a bruise on his face.
The man wants to pursue charges. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 46-year-old woman attempted to steal about $180 worth of merchandise, according to a police report.
At about 2:22 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Walmart on Loop 288 as an employee told officers they had detained a woman for stealing items.
The report says officers were shown surveillance video footage showing the woman operating in a motorized shopping cart and placing items in the cart. The video shows the woman not paying for several items at the checkout counter.
The report says the woman attempted to steal about 18 items worth about $180.
She was arrested and charged with theft.
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing his friend after officers warned him to behave in public after confronting the man for punching metal signs, according to a police report.
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a man walking down the area punching metal signs. They spoke with the man who spoke with a slur.
The man apologized for his behavior, and his sober friends came to get him. Officers reminded the man that he needed to behave while he was out.
Then at about 1:42 a.m., officers heard a disturbance and saw the 23-year-old man pushing his friend.
The report said it didn’t seem that the friend couldn’t care for the man in his current condition since he was being attacked by his own friend.
The 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 9 arrests.
