Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A man said he was punched by a bouncer Friday night, according to a Denton police report.

At about 4:01 p.m. Saturday, a man told officers over the phone that he was punched by a bouncer at a bar in the 100 block of Avenue A.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags