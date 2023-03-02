A man reported Wednesday that someone fired a gunshot through his dog’s ear, according to a police report.
At about 7:37 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Susie Lane for a shots-heard call. The caller said someone shot his dog.
When police arrived, they spoke with the dog’s owner. The man told police he heard a couple of gunshots and then his pit bull came running home. The dog came from a field that backs up to a wooded area.
A bullet had entered and exited through the dog’s ear, according to the report. It’s reported that the owner took his dog to the vet for treatment. He took photos of the injury and received X-ray images from the vet that he planned to send to investigators.
If a suspect is identified, they could be charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal, serious bodily injury. This offense is typically Class A misdemeanor, or a state jail felony in cases where the defendant has previously been convicted of that same offense at least twice.
Other reports
Bradshaw and Hickory streets — A 30-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday after she allegedly cut her boyfriend’s throat with a boxcutter, according to a police report.
At about 12:08 a.m., police were dispatched to a stabbing call near some residences at North Bradshaw and East Hickory streets. The caller said a woman tried to cut a man’s throat during an altercation and he was bleeding.
When police arrived, the caller directed them to the bleeding man. He was standing when police approached him. The report states the cut to his neck was superficial because the blade fell out of place during the alleged assault. He did not require transport to a hospital for further treatment.
Police said they observed a woman walking down the street and stopped her. They asked her if she had a knife and she allegedly dropped a box cutter to the ground. Police instructed the woman to turn around so they could handcuff her, and she allegedly became angry.
The report states she eventually sat on the ground, and police were able to detain her. They interviewed the two parties separately. The report states both are experiencing homelessness.
The woman said they were in an on-and-off relationship and they got into a verbal altercation. She said she told her boyfriend to leave or she would slash his throat. She told police he stuck out his chest at her, so she put the box cutter to his throat and slashed it, leaving a small laceration, according to the report.
The man said they were walking back to their camp, and as they walked up to a wooded area, he alleged his girlfriend approached someone and he saw her hand them an unknown object. The report does not specify who the person was, who the caller was or if they are the same person.
He said he asked his girlfriend about what happened between her and the other person. He claimed she became irate and told him to leave or she’d slash his throat, and he told her he’d call the police if she did that. Then, she allegedly grabbed his necklace, broke it and cut his throat.
Police arrested the woman and transported her to the city jail without incident. There, she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. As of Thursday evening, she remained in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 408 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.