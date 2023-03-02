Denton PD badge
DRC

A man reported Wednesday that someone fired a gunshot through his dog’s ear, according to a police report.

At about 7:37 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Susie Lane for a shots-heard call. The caller said someone shot his dog.

