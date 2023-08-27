A man allegedly pulled a gun on his brother and punched him as well, according to a Denton police report.
At about 7:04 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Stockton Street. A man said he was having a get-together when his 41-year-old brother appeared intoxicated and forced his way into the house.
The report says the man pointed a gun in the caller’s face and punched him multiple times, then left with his wife in a vehicle.
Officers say they could see that the victim’s cheeks were red, which may have been caused by being hit.
Witnesses also said the brother hit the victim and pulled a gun on him.
Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in the 400 block of South Loop 288.
Officers then located the man nearby and reported he appeared to be highly intoxicated. Police arrested him on a charge of burglary of a habitation and intention to commit another felony.
The report says they did not locate a gun with him.
The man had small scratches, suggesting he may have been running through brushes. Witnesses at the home where the incident occurred said the man did not have scratches when he arrived there.
Other reports3200 block of Interstate 35 — Officers said a 23-year-old man was in possession of debit cards and driver’s licenses that did not belong to him after he resisted arrest, according to a police report.
At about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a suspicious person call.
A caller said a man was pushing a pickup near Cheddar’s restaurant. Officers located the man and observed that the truck’s driver’s side tire was gone, and there was severe damage to the wheel rim.
Officers tried to communicate with him, but he only spoke Spanish, so they waited for an officer who is fluent in Spanish to arrive.
The man walked back over to the driver’s side door, and police told him in English and Spanish not to move.
He then headed toward the I-35 service road, and officers again told him to stop. He walked through the grass separating the northbound lanes and stepped over the metal guardrail into the service road, into oncoming traffic.
Officers were able to detain the man.
The report says the pickup was reported stolen from the Fort Worth Police Department. It’s not clear whether the man stole the truck.
Officers located debit cards and driver’s licenses that did not belong to him. Police contacted two people who said the man did not have permission to have those items, and they wanted to press charges.
The man was arrested and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
