A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly escalating a fight after he told a family he would return to the area to rape them, according to a Denton police report. Before the fight, a mother said the man followed her daughter by the pool area of an apartment complex, and the man then threatened to fight the mother, leading to the escalation with the family.
At about 7:03 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street as multiple callers said there was a fight in the area.
Officers arrived and asked a group near the apartment complex what was happening. A woman told officers a homeless man fought her son.
A woman said the man had been sitting in the corridor of the apartment complex for several days.
On a previous day, the woman said, the man followed her juvenile daughter through the apartment complex. The report doesn’t mention the day the man followed the woman’s daughter, but said she told her daughter to stay away from the man.
The report says the man followed the woman’s daughter again, walking in the pool area, and started talking to her on Saturday.
The girl took off running and notified her mom. The mother walked down to the parking lot and told the man not to look at her kids because it made them uncomfortable.
The man responded that he had kids too. The mother walked away, and the man told her he wanted to fight and started punching the air.
The report says the woman's 14-year-old son ran downstairs to ensure her mother was safe.
The man continued to advance on the mother, which caused the son to try to defend her by getting into a fighting stance toward him, but his mom held her son back.
The woman told the man his son's age, and the man claimed that he was 16 and was allowed to fight him.
The man started yelling, told them he would return later, and threatened to rape them.
A fight broke out between the men of the family and the suspect. The report doesn’t mention how many people were involved in the altercation but states the 14-year-old son had minor injuries.
The suspect had some blood coming from his nose, but he declined medical attention.
A witness told officers he saw the suspect instigating the fight with the 14-year-old, and he told police he heard the man's threats against the family.
The man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, abuse/threat in a public place.
Other reports
300 block of North Carroll Boulevard — A 30-year-old man did not allow a woman to leave his vehicle, leading to his arrest for unlawful restraint, according to a police report.
At about 4:17 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area regarding a man not allowing a woman to leave his vehicle.
The report says the man grabbed the woman and pulled her back inside the vehicle.
The University of North Texas Police Department stopped the suspect vehicle at the 300 block of North Carroll Boulevard, and Denton police arrived shortly after.
According to the report, the man has had a history with the Denton police. The report says the man was yelling and hitting the steering wheel.
Officers had a woman step out and observed that she had a bloody lip with blood on her shirt, a red mark on the bottom of her chin and a bruise under her left eye, the report says.
The woman told officers the injuries were old and not from the man. She said they verbally argued, and he wouldn't let her out of the car.
The woman said the man was her fiance. The man refused to speak with officers. The report also says a witness told officers about the woman trying to leave the man’s vehicle.
The man was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 401 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
