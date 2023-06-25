Blotter
DRC

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly escalating a fight after he told a family he would return to the area to rape them, according to a Denton police report. Before the fight, a mother said the man followed her daughter by the pool area of an apartment complex, and the man then threatened to fight the mother, leading to the escalation with the family.

At about 7:03 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street as multiple callers said there was a fight in the area.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

