A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly choking an elderly woman and threatening officers, according to a Denton Police report.
At about 9:25 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block at East University Drive for a disturbance call.
A caller said a man had allegedly broken an apartment window and then assaulted a woman.
Officers spoke with the witness, who said they observed the man grab the woman by the neck and throw her inside an apartment room.
The woman was asking for help when the incident occurred. The witness also stated that he saw the suspect with a knife.
The report says the woman was an elderly person.
The man, still inside the apartment, told officers to leave his property. The report says the man threatened officers by saying he was allowed to shoot the officers since they were on his property.
At about 9:45 p.m., the woman opened the door to officers and said the man had left through the bathroom window.
The report says officers found a rifle inside the apartment. There was broken glass from the window the man had broken. Officers determined an altercation had occurred inside the room, and that the man choked the woman.
Officers were able to locate the man nearby. The man refused to comply with officers’ commands and was eventually detained.
The woman said they were in a common-law spouse relationship.
A witness told officers they heard the woman saying “stop choking me” through the apartment door.
The man was arrested and charged with assault against an elderly individual, assault family violence via impeding breathing or circulation, evading arrest with previous convention and obstruction or retaliation.
The report says officers believe the man did not use a knife during the assault.
Other reports
Intersection of Mingo Road and North Ruddell Street — A 24-year-old man was issued multiple citations for illegal possession of a gun, according to a police report.
At about 8:35 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious person in the area who may have had a gun.
Officers spoke to a woman who said a 24-year-old man with a gun in his bag grabbed her buttocks.
The man did not have a bag when officers located him. Officers were not able to find the bag.
Officers searched the man and reported finding a marijuana pipe.
The man was issued citations for assault by contact and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a criminal trespass warning.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a second offense, according to a police report.
At about 2:55 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call as a vehicle was circling an apartment complex.
Officers observed a vehicle matching the description and contacted the 32-year-old driver.
Officers said they could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him. Officers asked if he had been drinking, and the man responded with a mumble.
The man then told officers he had a few drinks. According to the report, the man could not finish a standardized field sobriety test.
The report says officers found multiple receipts from different bars inside the man’s vehicle.
The man was arrested and charged with a second offense of driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 468 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
