Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly choking an elderly woman and threatening officers, according to a Denton Police report.

At about 9:25 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block at East University Drive for a disturbance call.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0