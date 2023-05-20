Blotter
DRC

A 43-year-old man was arrested on active warrants from the Denton Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Office, according to a Denton police report.

At about 2:24 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of West University Drive and North Western Boulevard for a vehicle crash.

