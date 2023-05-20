A 43-year-old man was arrested on active warrants from the Denton Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Office, according to a Denton police report.
At about 2:24 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of West University Drive and North Western Boulevard for a vehicle crash.
Officers said the 43-year-old refused to exchange identification or insurance details with others following the collision. Officers learned the man had a warrant for his arrest from the Denton Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Office.
The warrant for his arrest from the Denton police was for reckless damage or destruction that occurred on July 23, 2021. Early that July morning, officers were dispatched to a motel in the 4100 block of Interstate 35 for a fight in progress.
While investigating the disturbance, officers saw severe damage to the motel room that the man allegedly caused.
The report said the man damaged and struck the side of the motel building following an initial fight with his ex-girlfriend.
The report also said he had a warrant for his arrest from the Cook County Sheriff's Office due to the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
The man was arrested for his warrants.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 35-year-old man may face prison or a fine of $10,000 after he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated Friday, according to a police report.
Court records show the man had already been convicted of driving while intoxicated three times before his Friday arrest.
At about 1:04 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the area when they allegedly saw a man walking heavily footed toward his vehicle that had just been started remotely.
The man entered his vehicle, and officers asked him to step out. The man said he had one drink and was heading home. He consented to officers' requests he take a standardized field sobriety test, which police reports allege showed his intoxication. The man declined to submit to a blood draw until a warrant was approved.
At the jail, officers learned he had three previous DWI convictions, which means subsequent convictions will carry heavier penalties. At this point for the 35-year-old, a driving while intoxicated conviction is a third-degree felony with up to 10 years in prison or a minimum of 10 days in jail if probation is granted, as well as a fine of up to $10,000.
2800 block of West University Drive — A 21-year-old man with a previous criminal trespass issued at Walmart was arrested for returning to the location while he sold candy, according to a police report.
At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass call at the Walmart along West University Drive.
An employee told officers that a man was at the location who had already been criminally trespassed, and the employee wanted to pursue charges.
The report says the man was selling candy. Employees told officers they saw him walking to a nearby gas station.
The man admitted to being at the property and selling candy. He also told officers he knew he had been trespassed from the area, but he didn't think it was still in effect, according to police reports.
The report says the man was issued a criminal trespass warning last month, which was still active.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed he was on the property. The man was charged with criminal trespass.
1600 block of South Loop 288 — A man told officers that someone used his debit card without his permission about ten times between April 27 and May 3, according to a police report.
At about 3:08 p.m. Friday, a caller told officers his card was used without permission. He told officers he had lost his wallet that had his card on April 19. He told officers that an unknown person then used the card about ten times between April 27 through May 3.
The report says the unknown person used the stolen card in miscellaneous grocery and gas stations and spent about $184 total.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
