A 49-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and theft after flashing a woman and stealing a sex toy, according to a police report.

At about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Denton officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at the Condom Sensation store in the 1100 block of Fort Worth Drive. A man had allegedly exposed himself to a woman and was undressing inside the store.

