A 39-year-old man allegedly kicked an officer in his upper thigh after the man refused to be detained during a criminal trespass incident, according to a Denton police report.
At about 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a criminal trespass call at the Subway located in the 2900 block of East University Drive.
The manager said a person outside the restaurant was refusing to leave. She told officers that the man threatened her after she told him to leave and that she wanted him to be issued a criminal trespass at the location.
The man told officers he owned the property and said no one had the authority to ask him to leave.
Officers repeatedly told the man he would be arrested if he didn’t leave the property.
The man put his hands back against a wall and resisted being detained by officers until they were able to put him in handcuffs.
The report states the 39-year-old kicked the officer in the thigh during their walk toward the officer’s patrol vehicle.
Officers repeatedly asked the man to identify himself, but he didn’t comply. Despite that, officers eventually found an ID among the man’s possessions when they searched him.
The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was also issued a citation for failure to identify himself.
Other reports
500 block of Blake Lane — A woman told officers that several items were stolen from her storage unit, according to a police report.
At about 10:34 a.m. Friday, the woman told officers that her storage unit had been broken into, and she believed she knew who the suspect might be.
There is no estimated value of the stolen items. The woman said a box of checks, a computer, jewelry, glassware, purses and more were stolen from the storage unit.
The incident is under investigation.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 48-year-old woman was arrested on a criminal trespass charge for returning to a 7-Eleven property she had previously been removed from, according to a police report.
At about 9:34 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the area and saw a woman they recognized at the nearby 7-Eleven.
The report says officers had previously issued the woman a notice of criminal trespass that the store manager requested.
The woman told officers that she knew she was not supposed to be on the property. Officers spoke to the store manager, who said he wanted to pursue charges.
The woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 620 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.