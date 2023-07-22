Blotter
DRC

A 39-year-old man allegedly kicked an officer in his upper thigh after the man refused to be detained during a criminal trespass incident, according to a Denton police report.

At about 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a criminal trespass call at the Subway located in the 2900 block of East University Drive.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags