DPD substation stock
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Denton police arrested a 25-year-old man Friday for possession of a gun and a THC substance, according to a Denton police report.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, officers in the 1300 block of Brinker Road did a registration check on a vehicle and found it wasn’t registered.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0