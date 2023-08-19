Denton police arrested a 25-year-old man Friday for possession of a gun and a THC substance, according to a Denton police report.
At about 2 p.m. Friday, officers in the 1300 block of Brinker Road did a registration check on a vehicle and found it wasn’t registered.
Officers stopped the 25-year-old driver in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. Officers reported that they could immediately smell a strong order of marijuana emitting from his vehicle.
Officers asked the man if there were a weapon inside his vehicle, and he told officers he had a gun, according to police reports.
Officers searched the vehicle and located the gun. Additionally, officers found THC, a THC vape and plastic baggies containing a leafy substance that officers said was marijuana.
The man was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance for the alleged THC wax.
The report says the possession of the controlled substance charge may be enhanced because there was more THC substance.
Other reports1500 block of East McKinney Street — Officers say they arrested a 55-year-old man on a charge of possession of a controlled substance while at a 7-Eleven where he had previously been criminally trespassed from.
At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a criminal trespass call from a nearby 7-Eleven.
Officers recognized and detained the man, and the property manager wanted to pursue charges.
The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and possession of a less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1.
The report does not mention what controlled substance the man had during the arrest.
Roundup From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 478 service and officer-related calls and made 15 arrests.
