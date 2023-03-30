A 49-year-old man has been arrested on indecent exposure and theft charges after flashing a woman and stealing a sex toy, according to a police report.
At about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Denton officers were dispatched to an indecent exposure call at the Condom Sensation store in the 1100 block of Fort Worth Drive. A man had allegedly exposed himself to a woman and was undressing inside the store.
The man left the scene as officers were en route. Upon arriving, one officer searched the area for the suspect while another officer spoke with the victim.
The woman said the man came into the store and was looking at several items, then turned toward her, pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to her.
The officer who was searching for the man located him in nearby parking lot of La Azteca Meat Market. Police said they offered the man the opportunity to explain the allegations against him, and he denied any wrongdoing.
Then, officers observed a distinct bulge in the man’s pelvic area and asked him what was in his pants. The man claimed there was nothing in his pants until he pulled out a $188 sex toy, according to the report.
The report says the man had a previous incident in which he allegedly ejaculated while looking at items in the store.
The man was arrested and charged with theft and indecent exposure.
Other reports
4100 block of South Interstate 35E — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of driving a vehicle without the owner's permission, according to a police report.
At about 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area to assist the Denton Fire Department with a welfare concern because a woman was inside a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the highway for some time.
The woman told officers that she was experiencing car issues and told them the vehicle belonged to her. Officers checked the vehicle's registration and discovered it did not belong to her.
As officers started questioning her, the woman allegedly admitted she had used methamphetamine about 12 hours before driving the vehicle, but she later backtracked on that claim, according to police reports.
Officers ran the vehicle's license plate number and found it was stolen out of Dallas. The vehicle was towed, and the owner was contacted to repossess it.
The woman was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
