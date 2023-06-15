Two women told officers their items were stolen out of their purses while they were doing karaoke at a bar Wednesday, according to a Denton police report.
At about 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a bar at the 100 block of West Hickory Street for a theft call. Two women told officers someone had stolen from their purses while left unattended.
One victim told officers she was missing $225 and a driver’s license from her purse. The report does not say what items were taken from the other victim’s purse.
According to the report, security footage shows an unknown suspect stealing the items. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports1800 block of South Loop 288 — A man told officers someone took items from the locker he used at LA Fitness, according to a police report.
At about 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the LA Fitness in the area for a theft call.
The man told officers he believed he’d locked the locker before the theft.
He told police his wallet, which had his credit card inside, was taken. The report says the unknown suspect used the stolen credit card. The incident is under investigation.
400 block of East McKinney Street — A 53-year-old man entered a woman’s vehicle, started smoking crack and was arrested after officers discovered he had a warrant for his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance call as a woman said a man who she did not know got inside her vehicle and allegedly started smoking crack. The woman told officers the man refused to leave.
The report says officers saw the man with the glass pipe, but there were no drugs inside the pipe.
The man was detained and arrested after officers discovered he had an existing criminal trespass warrant out of the Denton Police Department. The report says he was not charged for the alleged drug use.
RoundupFrom 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
