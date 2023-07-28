Denton police took separate reports Thursday on a truck that went missing and a firearm that was stolen out of a different vehicle in the same apartment complex parking lot. Both owners said their vehicles were locked at the time of the thefts, according to police reports.
At about 7:18 a.m., police were dispatched to a theft call. The caller said his truck was missing from his apartment complex.
The caller said he had parked it in the parking lot before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned to the parking lot on Thursday morning, the truck was gone. He valued it at about $13,000.
He said he believes he locked the vehicle and he didn’t leave the keys inside it. He called the tow company that works for the apartment complex, and the company didn’t have his truck.
Officers took a report for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Later that day, at about 9:53 a.m., officers took another report over the phone for the same location. A woman and her boyfriend said her vehicle was burglarized.
They said they parked her vehicle at the complex around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they returned to the parking lot at about 9 the next morning, they said the vehicle looked rummaged through. The woman had a $500 pistol in her glove box that was missing.
Both of them told officers they remembered locking the vehicle, so they weren’t sure how someone would’ve gotten into it.
Officers took a report for burglary of a vehicle and theft of firearm.
While Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the reports don’t explicitly mention that the incidents could be related, officers will review any security camera footage to check for suspects.
Other reports
800 block of West University Drive — A man reported Thursday that his credit cards went missing and have been used even though he placed them in a locked locker at a gym, according to a police report.
At about 3:42 p.m., officers took a theft report from a man who came into the department lobby. He said the theft happened when he was at the gym at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
He told officers he placed his belongings in a locker and locked it. But after he was finished working out, he returned to the locker to find his things were gone.
Among the items were three credit cards and a car key. He said there was an unauthorized charge of $482 on one of the cards before he could cancel it. The other two cards had failed transaction attempts before he canceled them.
He said he wanted to press charges. Because the man is 68 years old, officers filed a report for elderly credit card or debit card abuse, a third-degree felony. They are also investigating the incident as theft of property between $100 and $750.
2900 block of Teasley Lane — A man reported Thursday that his wallet, which contained his credit cards and Social Security card, went missing from his workplace over the weekend, according to a police report.
At about 11:05 a.m., officers took a fraud and credit card abuse report over the phone. The caller said he left his backpack at his workplace in the business’s lobby on Friday afternoon.
When he came back to work Monday morning, his backpack, containing his wallet, was gone.
Then, he said he got a message on Wednesday that someone attempted to use one of his four cards that went missing. The transaction was declined because the wrong pin number was used.
He said he was able to cancel two other cards before there were any attempted uses. But on the fourth card, he received a message that the phone number associated with this account had been changed. He told officers that the only way to log into his account is with his Social Security number. He said he keeps his Social Security card in his wallet.
Officers are still investigating the incident as credit card or debit card abuse and fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
