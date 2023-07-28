DPD substation stock
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Denton police took separate reports Thursday on a truck that went missing and a firearm that was stolen out of a different vehicle in the same apartment complex parking lot. Both owners said their vehicles were locked at the time of the thefts, according to police reports.

At about 7:18 a.m., police were dispatched to a theft call. The caller said his truck was missing from his apartment complex.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags