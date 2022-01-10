Two parties arguing at Cinemark on Sunday separated and left the Denton theater, and an investigation into a threat remains ongoing, according to a police report.
An employee at the movie theater in the 2800 block of Wind River Lane called police to report a disturbance between two men in which one threatened to shoot another. The Denton Police Department responded around 5:20 p.m. and spoke with both parties separately.
The man reported to have made the threat was patted down by police, who found no weapons on him. He reported he got into an argument with the other man because he was told to be quiet in the theater.
The report says it was a verbal argument that escalated when the one who told the other to be quiet stood and left the theater in an attempt to get the other man to go outside.
He and a woman he was with told police that after they told the other man to be quiet, the other man punched a seat and made threats to “whup his ass.” He admitted to going outside and waiting for the other man to follow, according to the report.
Both he and the woman he was with said they heard the other man threaten them.
That man and his girlfriend denied the threats.
Officers couldn’t determine a probable cause to arrest anyone because the stories were all conflicting. Both parties agreed to leave the theater at management’s request. The threats are still under investigation.
Other reports
3800 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Denton said someone opened her room window and stole her backpack early Sunday, according to a police report.
She told police she first noticed a draft around 1:30 a.m. and found the window screen removed and window open. She reported a backpack with two laptops and three cellphones was missing.
According to the report, the window slid off the track when she attempted to close it. She first reported the incident to hotel management, who told her to contact police. She told officers she wants to press charges for the burglary.
3700 block of Pockrus Page Road — A woman reporting a possible scam said she paid $1,400 for an apartment and the seller was now asking for more money, according to a police report.
She told police that since mid-December, she paid $1,400 total for an application fee, security deposit and first month’s rent after finding an apartment listing online. She reported she figured out she was likely being scammed after the seller started asking for more money. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 264 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 18 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.