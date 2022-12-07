Denton police are investigating an incident involving the dumping of over more than 200 pounds of trash in a road Tuesday. One nearby resident suspects it was an act of retaliation related to a feud, according to a police report.
At about 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a traffic hazard near Mistywood and Glenwood lanes. Police had to request help from the city’s Streets Division because the amount of trash in the roadway was too large for police to handle alone.
The responding officers described the trash as a tarp, pallets and gas cans. The report was listed as an offense of illegal dumping over 200 pounds but less than 1,000 pounds, which is a misdemeanor.
Earlier in the day, police had responded to the same area because the resident of a nearby property reported someone had dumped trash on his property. This trash included barrels and folding tables along with other items.
The resident said he thinks he knows the person who dumped the trash and that it might be retaliation related to an ongoing argument. Police had not confirmed this as of Tuesday.
Police spoke with the accused man, who denied dumping the trash. Police had not ruled him out as a suspect as of Tuesday.
The incident was under investigation as of Wednesday.
Other reports
1400 block of South Loop 288 — A 43-year-old man with prior convictions of evading police fled from them again Tuesday after police were dispatched for reports that he was hitting cars with a stick, according to a police report.
At about 8 p.m., police responded to a call about a man walking around allegedly hitting cars with a stick.
When police arrived, they reportedly saw a man throwing a stick into a nearby dumpster. They knew the man by name from previous encounters.
While police were speaking to him, the report states the man threw a cup into a commercial dumpster, which is in violation of municipal ordinances. Dispatch informed police that the man had two warrants out of the Denton Police Department on charges of nonalcohol public intoxication.
As officers continued speaking to the man, the report states it became clear he was intoxicated, and his behavior was consistent with illegal drug use. He was allegedly moving abnormally and said he was angry because he couldn’t get any dope.
The report states police believed he was a danger to himself and others because of his behavior and the reports of him hitting cars. He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and for throwing the item in the dumpster.
Police informed him he was under arrest and told him to stand up and put his hands behind his back. The report states the man stood up and started running away. Police were quickly able to catch up to him.
He allegedly resisted their verbal orders to stop running and used physical force to try to prevent them from arresting him. During the encounter, he was sprayed with presidia gel, a type of pepper spray that dissipates quickly in the air as to not contaminate the surrounding area. He allegedly refused any water or decontamination fluid afterward.
He was transported to the city jail and accused of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, public intoxication nonalcohol, resisting arrest and the two warrants.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said no damage to vehicles has been reported, so it appears there are not any related pending charges. If someone were to report their vehicle damaged in connection with the incident, charges could be added, she said.
Evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years’ imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine. The other listed charges were misdemeanors.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
