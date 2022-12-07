Blotter

Denton police are investigating an incident involving the dumping of over more than 200 pounds of trash in a road Tuesday. One nearby resident suspects it was an act of retaliation related to a feud, according to a police report.

At about 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a traffic hazard near Mistywood and Glenwood lanes. Police had to request help from the city’s Streets Division because the amount of trash in the roadway was too large for police to handle alone.

