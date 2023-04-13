Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dog was shot and killed in its owner’s backyard Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
At about 3:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mack Place for a shots-heard call. The caller said she thought she heard gunshots and a dog yelp.
Police arrived at the scene and searched the neighborhood. They found a dog owner who said his dog was shot in the left side of her body. The report states the dog was visibly bleeding and in pain.
At the time of the shooting, the report states, the dog was in her owner’s fenced-in backyard.
Police informed the owner about where he could find a 24-hour vet, and he immediately took the dog in for treatment.
Meanwhile, police began working the crime scene. They interviewed several witnesses who said they believe they saw the shooter.
The owner later notified police that his dog had to be euthanized. The bullet hit the dog’s spine, causing irreparable damage, according to the report. The owner said they couldn’t think of any reason someone would have a motive to kill his dog.
Police are still investigating the incident as three charges: cruelty to a non-livestock animal; city ordinance discharge of a firearm in city limits, and disorderly conduct: discharge firearm.
If anyone has information about the case, they can call the non-emergency line at 940-349-8181.
Other reports
100 block of West University Drive — A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a woman allegedly saw him masturbating in the women’s bathroom at a store, according to a police report.
At about 5:05 a.m., police were dispatched to Walgreens for an indecent exposure call. A female employee said she saw a man masturbating.
When police arrived, they located a man hiding in a stall of the women’s restroom. He was completely naked and had his genitals exposed, according to the report.
After several verbal commands to exit the stall, the man complied. On him, police allegedly found a clear glass pipe with a bulb on the end consistent with narcotic use. They placed him in handcuffs and gave him some clothes.
As police attempted to arrest him, he allegedly became combative and shouted at them. He struggled and pulled away from police as they tried to transport him, according to the report, and refused to get inside the patrol vehicle.
Police attempted to de-escalate the situation and explain to him that he was being arrested. But the report states he appeared heavily intoxicated and didn’t seem to comprehend what they said, and he continued to resist and fight against them.
After successfully getting him into the vehicle, he was charged with disorderly conduct: expose genitals as well as resisting arrest, search or transport.
He was not charged with drug paraphernalia or public intoxication. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said that was likely because there was no residue on the pipe and police could not conduct a proper intoxication investigation due to his behavior.
600 block of West Hickory Street — A public service employee reported Wednesday that someone threatened her for testifying against them, according to a police report.
At about 3:03 p.m., police took a report alleging tampering with a witness. A Child Protective Services employee said she was subpoenaed to testify in court against a suspect.
The worker said that the suspect called her and said she would assault her if she saw her in court.
Tampering with a witness is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.