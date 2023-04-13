Blotter

Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dog was shot and killed in its owner’s backyard Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

At about 3:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mack Place for a shots-heard call. The caller said she thought she heard gunshots and a dog yelp.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags